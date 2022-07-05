Phuket airport resumes normal operations

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport has resumed full normal operations following the emergency repairs made to the runway on Sunday (July 3), airport General Manager Monchai Tanode has confirmed.

tourismtransportSafety

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 July 2022, 10:26AM

In total the airport operated 58 international flights and 102 domestic flights yesterday (July 4), carrying approximately 13,000 passengers, Mr Monchai said.

Mr Monchai repeated the explanation that the runway had to be closed due to damage where aircraft touch down to land.

The area affected covered 10 metres by four metres, Mr Monchai said.

Initial emergency repairs were made from 1pm to 1:40pm, after which five aircraft that were in a holding pattern above Phuket were allowed to land, he said.

The runway was closed again from 5pm to 7pm so that the damaged area could be fully, and properly repaired, he added..

The damage to the runway was the result of normal use, Mr Monchai said.

“The runway was opened for aircraft to take off and land normally at about 7:20pm. Approximately 22 domestic and international flights were affected,” he said.

While the runway was closed, departure airports with flights heading for Phuket were notified, he added.

Routine ongoing maintenance and safety inspections will continue along the 3,000m-length runway, he added..