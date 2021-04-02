BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Airport reminds travellers ‘gophuget’ registration still required

Phuket Airport reminds travellers ‘gophuget’ registration still required

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport has reminded travellers that they must still register their intended travel to Phuket through the gophuget.com web portal and have MorChana installed on their phone in order to be cleared to arrive on the island.

COVID-19tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Friday 2 April 2021, 11:54AM

The announcement followed a visit by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Apr 1) to inspect the mass vaccination efforts now underway at the airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket airport released its monthly flight schedule for April yesterday (Apr 1). Image: AoT Phuket

Photocopies and digital image copies of boarding passes are not being accepted. Image: Suvarnabhumi International Airport

The reminder came through a notice posted on the Airports of Thailand Phuket airport (AoT Phuket) official Facebook page, following a visit by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Apr 1) to inspect the mass vaccination efforts now underway at the airport.

People must wear face masks at all times while in the airport area, and all travellers must register their travel details via gophuget.com and install the Mor Chana app, in accordance with a provincial order issued by the Phuket Governor, AoT Phuket noted.

Also, no people with body temperatures over 37.3°C will be allowed to enter the airport. All people will have their body temperatures checked when entering airport buildings.

“Cleaning and sanitizing have been stepped up at all touchpoints (escalator handrails and luggage cart handles, etc.), and hand sanitizers have been placed throughout the airport,” AoT Phuket also assured.

“Passengers should arrive at the airport at least 1-2 hours before departure time,” the airport management advised.

AoT Phuket yesterday also released its full monthly schedule of domestic flights, showing Bangkok Airways, Thai Lion Air, Vietjet, Nok Air and Thai Smile all flying to and from Phuket, for the month of April.

However, the airport cautioned that the flight schedule was subject to flight changes or flight times without prior notice.

“Please contact the airline directly before booking the ticket,” the notice said.

People can file complaints with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), AOT Phuket noted in a separate post today (Apr 2). The CAAT complaint form can be found here.

Meanwhile, the AoT management team responsible for Suvarnabhumi International Airport today issued a reminder that digital capture images and photocopies of boarding passes will not be accepted.

Only e-boarding passes present in an official app or presentation of an email will be accepted, the Suvarnabhumi airport operators confirmed.

