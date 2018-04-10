PHUKET: In a public display of readiness to provide security during the upcoming Songkran Thai New Year holidays, Phuket International Airport (HKT) yesterday held an activity to show they are prepared to serve all those passing through the airport during the holiday period.

Tuesday 10 April 2018, 03:00PM

The event, held at the car parking area outside of gate No. 6 of the International Terminal at 9am yesterday (Apr 9), was presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew who was joined by airport General Manager Petch Chancharoen together with airport executives and staff, airline staff, officials from local government agencies, officers from the Third Naval Area Command, Thalang Technical College, Thalang District officials, ASM Security Management Company Limited and officers from Sakoo Police Station.

Mr Petch said, “The display of readiness was held to show our passengers and the public of the readiness of the agencies involved in providing services in the airport for Songkran, one of the biggest festivals in Thailand.

“Please be assured that our staff and all positions, especially security related, are ready to serve you and wish you a happy Songkran or Thai New Year” he said.