Phuket airport private jet terminal opens

Phuket airport private jet terminal opens

PHUKET: The private jet terminal at Phuket International Airport finally formally opened yesterday (Dec 15) with an event led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul.

tourismtransporteconomics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 December 2021, 02:34PM

Photo: AoT Phuket

The terminal, called the “SIAM LAND Private Jet Terminal”, aims to serve high-end visitors landing on the island.

Present for the occasion were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Treasury Department Director-General Prapas Kong-ied, Airports of Thailand President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, and CP Group Chairman Soopakij Chearavanont.

“The opening of the Siam Land Private Jet Terminal is good for stimulating the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic because Phuket airport is a complete international airport. It is contemporary and roomy," Mr Anutin said.

“I am sure that after the COVID-19 situation, Thailand will be the leader in the recovery of the world economy and tourism. More tourists will be coming to Phuket,” he said.

"I would like to thank everyone who participated in driving Thailand to be a stable economy and a country of interest. After this, I would like to ask everyone to keep working together to make Thailand more developed in the future," Mr Anutin concluded.

Kachorn Chiaravanont, Executive Vice Chairman of Siam Land Flying, noted that launch of the five-star services terminal marked another milestone in the company’s business activities.

“We have witnessed a steady increasing trend in the private charter aviation sector, particularly during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Mr Kachorn said.

“The private charter business is even more popular among VIP tourists who put safety first. So, private jet is the new option of ‘New Normal travel’ [for VIP tourists], which is reassuring for tourism because it decreases the risk of exposure from congestion within the airport and during the voyage,” he added.

"Siam Land Private Jet Terminal also further reinforces confidence among private jet travelers in terms of safety, service that meets international standards, a complete range of comfort, and convenience.

“It can also elevate the first impression of a visit to Thailand, especially the important tourist attraction of Phuket, which is a destination that travelers around the world have been waiting to experience," Mr Kachorn continued.

"It is the pride of Siam Land Flying to contribute to the country’s benefit and we support government policies to expand the Thai tourism market, opening new opportunities from tourist groups with high purchasing power to generate income and shopping within the country as well as creating jobs for people in the area," he said.

