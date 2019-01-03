PHUKET: All travellers planning to use Phuket International Airport in the coming days are urged to check with their airlines the flight status of the planes they are intending to board as the island braces for heavy rains brought on by tropical storm Pabuk, which is expected to make landfall in Chumphon and Surat Thani, on the Gulf of Thailand, today (Jan 3).

Thursday 3 January 2019, 01:09PM

An empty concourse at Phuket International Airport this morning (Jan 3). Photo: Airport

Operating staff at the airport have checked that emergency backup power supply is ready if needed, Thanee Chougcho, Director of Phuket International Airport, told The Phuket News this morning.

Airport technicians have also stepped up their inspections of critical systems such as runway lights, he added.

“Currently, Phuket International Airport is preparing to deal with the tropical storm ‘Pabuk’,” Mr Thanee explained.

“The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that the storm will bring strong winds and increased rainfall across the South, which may affect flights at Phuket International Airport,” he added.

“In order to prepare for the situation, staff have been ordered to increase their inspections of systems operating all lights at the airport, and especially on the runway.

“We are also inspecting the drainage channels more frequently to ensure against flooding,” Mr Thanee said.

“All vehicles and equipment used in the parking bays will be kept in safe areas to ensure no damage occurs to any aircraft,’ Mr Thanee added.

Air traffic controllers, working under the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, will be monitoring all flights and weather conditions, Mr Thanee noted, adding, “Passengers will receive updates in the terminals.”

Meanwhile, officers at the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC), Sakoo Police, Immigration Police and Tourist Police – all located on the third floor of the International Terminal, above the Departures Area – are ready to assist passengers in need, Mr Thanee noted.

However, he added, “Please plan your travel and check your flight status, and allow for extra time for your journey to the airport due to traffic delays that may occur.”

Meanwhile, Bangkok Airways last night issued a notice for all passengers to check the status of their flights due to possible delays brought on by tropical storm Pabuk.

“Passengers travelling on Bangkok Airways’ flights departing to and from Southern Thailand between 3-5 January 2019 are advised to contact the airline’s 24-hour Call Center at 1771 to check flight status before travelling or re-book their flight if needed,” said the announcement.