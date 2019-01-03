THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Airport prepares for tropical storm Pabuk

PHUKET: All travellers planning to use Phuket International Airport in the coming days are urged to check with their airlines the flight status of the planes they are intending to board as the island braces for heavy rains brought on by tropical storm Pabuk, which is expected to make landfall in Chumphon and Surat Thani, on the Gulf of Thailand, today (Jan 3).

Thursday 3 January 2019, 01:09PM

An empty concourse at Phuket International Airport this morning (Jan 3). Photo: Airport

An empty concourse at Phuket International Airport this morning (Jan 3). Photo: Airport

Operating staff at the airport have checked that emergency backup power supply is ready if needed, Thanee Chougcho, Director of Phuket International Airport, told The Phuket News this morning.

Airport technicians have also stepped up their inspections of critical systems such as runway lights, he added.

“Currently, Phuket International Airport is preparing to deal with the tropical storm ‘Pabuk’,” Mr Thanee explained.

“The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that the storm will bring strong winds and increased rainfall across the South, which may affect flights at Phuket International Airport,” he added.

“In order to prepare for the situation, staff have been ordered to increase their inspections of systems operating all lights at the airport, and especially on the runway.

“We are also inspecting the drainage channels more frequently to ensure against flooding,” Mr Thanee said.

QSI International School Phuket

“All vehicles and equipment used in the parking bays will be kept in safe areas to ensure no damage occurs to any aircraft,’ Mr Thanee added.

Air traffic controllers, working under the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, will be monitoring all flights and weather conditions, Mr Thanee noted, adding, “Passengers will receive updates in the terminals.”

Meanwhile, officers at the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC), Sakoo Police, Immigration Police and Tourist Police – all located on the third floor of the International Terminal, above the Departures Area – are ready to assist passengers in need, Mr Thanee noted.

However, he added, “Please plan your travel and check your flight status, and allow for extra time for your journey to the airport due to traffic delays that may occur.”

Meanwhile, Bangkok Airways last night issued a notice for all passengers to check the status of their flights due to possible delays brought on by tropical storm Pabuk.

“Passengers travelling on Bangkok Airways’ flights departing to and from Southern Thailand between 3-5 January 2019 are advised to contact the airline’s 24-hour Call Center at 1771 to check flight status before travelling or re-book their flight if needed,” said the announcement.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phi Phi tourists stranded until blanket safety ban on boats leaving port during ‘Pabuk’ weather is lifted
Bangkok Airways cancels all flights to and from Samui
Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding
Tourists stranded as Phuket weather, Typhoon Mangkhut affects flights
Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi
Tourists storm-stranded on Koh Racha safely returned to Phuket
Search resumes for Phuket jet-ski rider missing in storm
Phuket police refuse to confirm or deny bail for Phoenix boat owner
Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea
Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep
Dead body bingo as Thai Police rejig numbers to mitigate Phuket tour boat disaster
Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor
Phuket boat disaster spurs response from Chinese President Xi Jinping
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing

 

Phuket community
National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

So now we have irrefutable proof that sitting in tents by the side of the road playing on phones doe...(Read More)

Governor warns Phuket to brace for Pabuk fallout

Are the usual experts/expats already at the ports,armed with cameras to supervise those given orde...(Read More)

Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019

"227 fined for driving without a licence" This its only a half day work for Chalong polise...(Read More)

Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019

I don’t understand how only 18 illegally modified motorcycles were found. More than 18 go past my ...(Read More)

American man killed in Phuket road accident, New Year road accident tally for island hits three dead, 24 injured

What is the fine for speeding I wonder? And it should be hundreds of tickets issued, not just 71....(Read More)

Thalang power cut announced

high-voltage power cables and heavy rain, what could possibly go wrong....(Read More)

Thalang power cut announced

Guess they didn't read the stormy heavy rain weather warning for Phuket. Well,......(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

"two accidents each in Muang District, Thalang District and Kathu District." so, if 2 acci...(Read More)

Samila bombing not politically motivated: Police

Given the positive comment from the serial commentator, have the Police taken steps to interview him...(Read More)

Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days

The long list provided by Phuket RTP justifies that there should be a 365 days a year road safety ca...(Read More)

 

Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Go Air
Thailand Yacht Show
HeadStart International School Phuket

 