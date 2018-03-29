PHUKET: Phuket International Airport is preparing for an influx of travellers for the Songkran holidays with over 56,000 passengers per day expected to pass through the terminals.

Thursday 29 March 2018, 04:02PM

Phuket International Airport General Manager Petch Chancharoen. Photo: Phuket International Airport

Phuket International Airport General Manager Petch Chancharoen revealed details of the number of passengers expected to pass through the airport following a meeting held at the facility this week.

Mr Petch said, “We estimate some 56,720 passengers a day will pass through Phuket International Airport between April 11 to 17, an increase of 16.89% over the same period last year.

“There will be 337 flights per day, an increasing of 15.17% over the same period last year.

“On Friday April 15, passengers will reach up to 61,365 and flights will reach up to 355,” he said.

“We will increase staff to facilitate passengers, and they will be wearing blue jackets so that they will be easily recognisable to see.

“Phuket immigration officers and other staff will be ready to service passengers. Staff will assist with transportation and traffic to continually provide service for passengers,” Mr Petch added.

Phuket International Airport’s Public Relation office reported that, “Phuket International Airport will set up a convenience centre for passengers during the Songkran Festival. It will be located on the third floor of the International Terminal from April 9 to 24.

“Security measures will be increased following the ‘777 safety’ initiative of the Ministry of Transport. “Officers from the Royal Thai Army 41st Military Circle, Phuket Tourist Station, Sakoo Police Station, and Phuket International Airport staffs will be available at the centre 24 hours a day,” they said.

“For more information about travelling, or for suggestions and comments on services or any unusual incidents please contact the Phuket International Airport Public Relations staffs on 076 351 666 or the AoT contact centre on 1722,” reported the Phuket airport PR office.