Phuket airport offers reward for catching wayward smokers

PHUKET: Any person who catches someone smoking outside a designated smoking area at Phuket International Airport now stands to receive B1,500 reward for reporting the transgression.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 February 2019, 11:33AM

The reward was announced by Thanee Choungchoo, General Manager of Phuket International Airport, yesterday (Feb 1).

“Anyone who sees a person smoking anywhere other than a designated smoking area, and take a photo and show it to airport staff leading to the smoker being caught, will be rewarded B1,500,” Mr Thanee said in his announcement.

As from tomorrow (Feb 3) every area, both inside and outside, of the six international airports operated by Airports of Thailand (AoT) will be designated non-smoking areas, Mr Thanee said.

The six airports are Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Chiang Rai International Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport, and Hat Yai International Airport.

Mr Thanee said the move was to ramp up enforcement of Tobacco Products Control Act B.E. 2017, under which Phuket International Airport as a government facility is designated a non-smoking area.

QSI International School Phuket

“There are six clearly marked rooms in the airport in which people are allowed to smoke,” Mr Thanee said.

Mr Thanee noted the disturbance to non-smokers in and around the airport for the reason behind the decision.

Anyone found violating the law will be fined up to B5,000 by the Ministry of Public Health, he noted.

For more information about the rewards, contact the AoT call center 1722 or Phuket International Airport on 076-351666 or 076-351801.

 

 

Kurt | 02 February 2019 - 12:38:39 

What is it that makes me feel funny about this? Are there no airport security staff to look after this?
Give me 1500 thb for people driving through red traffic lights on Phuket roads. All recorded in my dash cam. How about that? I can use that daily X times 1500 thb very well to donate it to something.

