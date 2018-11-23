PHUKET: The new ‘E-Visa on Arrival’ service is now available at Phuket International Airport, Phuket Airport Immigration Chief Col Supachok Yongstar has confirmed.

Friday 23 November 2018, 11:02AM

Immigration Chief Gen Surachate Hakparn launched the service at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok to much fanfare on Wednesday (Nov 21). Photo: Immigration Bureau

The new E-Visa on Arrival service has its own lane at Phuket International Airport. Photo: Phuket Airport Immigration

An Immigration officer uses the E-Visa on Arrival system at Phuket International Airport. Photo: Phuket Airport Immigration

The new service was launched on Wednesday (Nov 21) with its own special lane for arrivals using the service, Col Supachok told The Phuket News.

“The service is available 24 hours. It will save time for foreigners. It takes about one minute, uses fewer documents, and makes it more convenient by paying the visa fee online

“Also I think it will make a good impression on tourists,” Col Supachok said.

The same service is also available at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang international airports in Bangkok, Immigration Chief Gen Surachate HaKparn announced on Wednesday.

To use the service, visitors apply online at www.evisathailand.com (click here) up to 30 days before arrival and pass through the special lanes, instead of waiting in queues an hour or more, he said.

The forms are filled and the visa fees are paid in advance. The service is available for visitors from 21 countries, Gen Surachate added. (See story here.)

“The same service will start at Chiang Mai International Airport next Monday (Nov 26), and at Krabi International Airport in the near future,” Gen Surachate said.