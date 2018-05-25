FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket airport junction B50mn upgrade gifted extended deadline

PHUKET: The already late B50-million project to upgrade the main intersection just south of Phuket International Airport has been granted an extended deadline of 120 days, giving the contractor until late July to complete the project.

Friday 25 May 2018, 10:10AM

Although the contract is for B50mn, the work is to affect only 418 metres along Route 4026 and one kilometre along Route 4031, effectively 500m either side of the junction. Map: Phuket Highways Office

Confirmation of the extended deadline came yesterday when Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong urged the Phuket office of the Highways Department to expedite the work to upgrade the intersection, located at the junction of Route 4026 and Route 4031. (See map below.)

The work needed to be completed as quickly as possible as the project has been causing serious traffic delays since August last year, Gov Norraphat pointed out.

Under the government concession, contractor Morakot Chumphon Construction Co Ltd had 240 days to complete the works, from August 1, 2016 to March 28, 2018.

The work included expanding the width of the traffic lanes, installing roadside drains and making a footpath alongside the roads.

Although the contract is for B50mn, the work is to affect only 418 metres along Route 4026 and one kilometre along Route 4031, effectively 500m either side of the junction.

However, it was explained at the meeting yesterday that Morakot Chumphon Construction had been subjected to delays beyond their control, namely being forced to wait for power lines and telecommunications cables to be moved by other local government agencies before they could continue the work.

So far the company has only completed 35% of the project, the governor was told.

This project has now been given an extra 120 days to complete the works, providing a new deadline of July 26, 2018 for the project.

Under the government contract, the contractor is supposed to be held liable to a fine of B124,532.50 per day for failing to complete the project on time. However, it was not made clear yesterday whether Morakot Chumphon Construction would be subjected to any fines for late completion.

 

 

Wilma | 25 May 2018 - 12:11:50 

How many problems for the traffic has all this more or less finish underpasses given ???
Why didnt the make that fly-over all the way to Patak road in Chalong at first.
How can anybody from government side, sign a contract without having other government officials ready to do there part (PEA electric and TOT). The same problems is Chalong.
A student in Europa making a project like this is fired

Kurt | 25 May 2018 - 10:55:28 

Project not completed in 240 day, just done 35%.
Now given another 120 days for the other 65%.
What kind of planning Officials are calculating here? 
A secondary school kid can predict that after the 120 days the project will not be completed 2 month from now.
Fines? Hahaha, than the contractor and his foreign workers just walk away. There will be no fines.

Fascinated | 25 May 2018 - 10:34:56 

B50m for such a small stretch of road- I'm in the wrong business! The roads are certainly paved with gold in Thailand.

What next- an extensive CCTV system to cover it?

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

