THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

PHUKET: The Immigration office at Phuket International Airport has dismissed reports that tourists have been suffering waits of up to two hours to clear the Arrivals Hall at the airport.

tourismimmigrationhealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 February 2020, 05:52PM

The Immigration office at Phuket International Airport has dismissed reports that tourists have been suffering waits of up to two hours to clear the Arrivals Hall at the airport. Photo: AoT / file

The Immigration office at Phuket International Airport has dismissed reports that tourists have been suffering waits of up to two hours to clear the Arrivals Hall at the airport. Photo: AoT / file

The Phuket News received a direct report of a two-hour wait for international arrivals to clear Immigration at the airport yesterday (Feb 12), following another report of people suffering horribly overcrowded conditions while waiting to be cleared by Immigration last Saturday (Feb 8).

“My customers arrived with WK50. They were waiting more than two hours in the arrival hall to gain 15 metres in the queue,” the aggrieved wrote to The Phuket News.

“Hundreds of people were held in this hall like animals in a pen.(the government is telling the public that such crowds of people should be avoided because of the corona virus)

“At the disabled counter [officials] handled 2 passengers in that time. They did not open for other people, just sitting there and doing nothing.

“Then my customers were asked if they would like to go to the ‘express counter’ costs 100 baht per person they were told by a man in a brown uniform,” the person wrote.

Lt Col Arom Kwannet, Deputy Chief of the Phuket Airport Immigration Office, today (Feb 13) dismissed the reports.

“It is impossible for the long queues of two hours. Every morning, we open all 38 counters, which flow well at Phuket International Airport. It is enough to process tourists quickly because officers an work quickly, taking inly a few minutes to process each arrival,” she told The Phuket News.

“Even when we have fewer officials on duty because of staff rotation, it would not cause delays of as long as the complaint mentions,” she added.

“After passengers arrive, they pass Immigration then pick up their bags and proceed to the Customs clearance. The checks by Customs officials might create long queues. Or it could be the queues where the coronavirus checks are done before passengers reach Immigration because they have only a few officials there and they need to check some nationalities more than others,” Lt Col Arom said.

“It is normal for foreign passengers to misunderstand between Immigration and Customs officials at Phuket International Airport,” Lt Col Arom added.

However, an official at the Health Control Division at Phuket airport who asked not to be identified confirmed to The Phuket News today that long queues do arise when several full flights land in quick succession.

“This morning (Feb 13), there were just three flights from Russia arriving at nearly the same time, which caused caused to long queues,” the official said.

The official also dismissed that long delays are being caused by the health checks.

“It is nothing about COVID-19, or the coronavirus,” he explained.

“Our checks do not create any delays for tourists not directly affected by the special checking procedures.

“All tourists arriving from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan are separated. They do not even enter the terminal by a boarding gate. They are put on a bus on the tarmac and taken to Gate 15 to be scanned at the Arrivals Hall, then they go to the Immigration section,” the officer added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist fee on the table? Tour bus crisis deepens! Korat mall reopens! || February 13
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Wichit
Cherng Talay Police arrest Layan Beach thief
Surrogate mothers-for-hire, Chinese man arrested in Bangkok
Cruise liner arrives in Phuket, bringing European tourists
Phuket Red Cross lottery winner receives title deed to top prize
Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout
Cambodia welcomes liner - Anutin not convinced cruise ship virus-free
Virus death toll surges as China changes way it counts cases
B10mn dive tour boat destroyed by fire in Phang Nga
New sanitation measures introduced at bus terminals and airport to combat coronavirus
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Virus screening for cruise tourists! Thousands wash down massacre sites! || February 12
Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket
Youth flaunting home-made gun kills friend
Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

 

Phuket community
Speedboat captains charged

"so it is likely they do not realise their actions caused people to die and be injured". T...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Thousands of people who have stopped at many ports over a period of less than two weeks are allowed ...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

@Pascale Hatred toward Thais is a common theme in this forum, as you will have noted. It comes from ...(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

@Pascale On the losing side....(Read More)

New sanitation measures introduced at bus terminals and airport to combat coronavirus

Shuttling around all over Phuket different locations with 1 spraying machine only? That will help in...(Read More)

B10mn dive tour boat destroyed by fire in Phang Nga

Good maintenance and continues pre-checks always pay off. Don't do it, and give way/try a happen...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Many cruise ships, even from Singapore ( with 40+ coronavirus patients) are allowed to disembark pas...(Read More)

Speedboat deaths spark safety push

Comendments to the Harbours Department for thier committment to future safety on the waters. Just ta...(Read More)

Ferrari unveil SF1000 car for coming F1 season

SSDD. Will probably be another year of beautiful cars in a parade with little actual racing....(Read More)

Speedboat captains charged

Once again, it comes down to ineffective government. Sit any marine department official on the chane...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
Cassia Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
The Overseas Property Show

 