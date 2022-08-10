Phuket airport holds fire drill

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport held an emergency drill last Monday (Aug 8) simulating a fire near the airport’s runway.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 August 2022, 06:23PM

The drill involving the Fire and Rescue Department and the Medical Department of the Phuket International Airport started at 10am in the fire pit next to the runway.

With black smoke billowing over the flame, firefighters approached the fire pit and put the blaze down. Then the medical teams joined the action providing help to ’victims’. The drill was deemed a success.

“Real fire drills are to be conducted four times a year to provide firefighters with sharp skills and keep them ready to act if an actual incident occurs,” the Phuket International Airport explained in a Facebook post.

The previous “real fire” drill was held at the airport on May 31. It was followed by another exercise on June 16 at the airport office building where firefighters practiced working inside of a building while other personnel learned how to evacuate in an orderly manner.