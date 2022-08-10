Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket airport holds fire drill

Phuket airport holds fire drill

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport held an emergency drill last Monday (Aug 8) simulating a fire near the airport’s runway.

Safetytransporttourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 August 2022, 06:23PM

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on Aug 8. Photo: AoT Phuket

« »

The drill involving the Fire and Rescue Department and the Medical Department of the Phuket International Airport started at 10am in the fire pit next to the runway.

With black smoke billowing over the flame, firefighters approached the fire pit and put the blaze down. Then the medical teams joined the action providing help to ’victims’. The drill was deemed a success.

“Real fire drills are to be conducted four times a year to provide firefighters with sharp skills and keep them ready to act if an actual incident occurs,” the Phuket International Airport explained in a Facebook post.

The previous “real fire” drill was held at the airport on May 31. It was followed by another exercise on June 16 at the airport office building where firefighters practiced working inside of a building while other personnel learned how to evacuate in an orderly manner.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Questions over Premier’s tenure? Driver’s licence renewals, Brit revived in Phuket || August 10
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
Brit brought back to life on Patong beach road
FBI raid on Trump’s home ignites political firestorm
Driver’s licence renewals now on Saturdays
Lost tourists found in Koh Phangan forest
Phuket tourism industry turns to India
Phuket restaurant owner dismisses claims of price gouging tourists
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 9-year-old boy shoots cousin, 7, during Phuket housewarming, COVID to be downgraded || August 9
Phuket readies celebrations to honour Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday
Taiwan holds military drill as China accused of preparing invasion
Boy accidentally shoots girl, 7, dead at Phuket housewarming
Rise in number of Thais seeking work in South Korea
Deadly blaze pub owner gets bail

 

Phuket community
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay

Thanks to TPN for these alerts. It's a testament to incompetency the PPEA cannot figure out wh...(Read More)

COVID-19 threat to be downgraded

and there are people who can also calculate on an allegedly highly dangerous island like phuket and ...(Read More)

COVID-19 threat to be downgraded

it may also be, there are educated people who are familiar with both dangerous and harmless flu viru...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

Maybe Mr Vorasit could contribute the cost of one of his cars towards the corner he consistently has...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant owner dismisses claims of price gouging tourists

classic thai style rip-off tourist sand farangs: what's new? Serving of plain rice 150 bath?!?!!...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant owner dismisses claims of price gouging tourists

Very true. Seafood, due to thai over-fishing, gets scarce around, than you get higher prices. Nothin...(Read More)

Driver’s licence renewals now on Saturdays

Some good news - excellent initiative by the LTO well done ....(Read More)

Phuket restaurant owner dismisses claims of price gouging tourists

Power of social media...vote with your feet...this guy is arrogant and doubling down...(Read More)

Driver’s licence renewals now on Saturdays

They really seem to be one of the more progressive Gov't Depts and have really raised their game...(Read More)

Deadly blaze pub owner gets bail

Well, there's the first step in not being held accountable, as is routine for "special"...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Barketek
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
CBRE Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center

 