Phuket airport holds fire drill

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport employees took part in a fire drill at the airport office building yesterday morning (June 16) to refresh their knowledge of how to respond to a real emergency.

Safetytransporttourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 June 2022, 01:06PM

Phuket International Airport held a fire drill on June 16. Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket International Airport Deputy General Manager for Operations and Maintenance Manat Sotharat presided over the official part of the exercise and delivered his opening remarks at 9am.

The employees than practiced evacuation procedures while fire response teams did their part by entering the smoke-filled building and “dousing” the fire.

Phuket International Airport reminded in a Facebook post that such drills are to be conducted at least once a years so employees know what to do in case of a real fire and feel confident.

