Phuket Airport fires up for safety training

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport held two safety seminars earlier this week (May 24 and 25) and now is getting ready for some field action with a simulated oil spill and fire to culminate the program next Tuesday (May 31).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 May 2022, 04:08PM

Fire drill is set to be held on May 31. Image: AoT Phuket

On May 24, chief of Phuket International Airport for operations and maintenance Manat Sotharat presided over the opening of the training course entitled "First Aid Review" conducted at the training room of the Fire and Rescue Department of Phuket International Airport.

The seminar was held to “review knowledge and build understanding of first aid protocols to help injured patients in the right way and with proper efficiency”, said the Phuket office of the Airports of Thailand (AoT Phuket).

On the next day, May 25, Phuket International Airport General Manager Monchai Tanode opened another seminar, this time on “reporting and risk assessment for security personnel”. The training was conducted to “enhance skills, knowledge and understanding about the methods and processes of risk assessment to identify factors danger and assess safety risks effectively”, AoT Phuket explained.

The culmination of the training program is scheduled to take place on May 31, when Phuket International Airport fire teams and emergency-response personnel will take part in a field drill including a simulated oil spill and fire.

The emergency exercise is set to be held from 10am through noon at the fire pit next to Phuket International Airport runway 27.

“There will be a lot of smoke during the training. We apologize for any inconvenience,” AoT Phuket said in a notice on Facebook.

No drills in the terminals have been announced so far. In previous years the exercises normally did not include any training in the airport’s buildings and never affected flights.