The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket airport ‘Fast Track Service’ companies suspended amid ‘illegal activity’ investigation

PHUKET: The VIP airport ‘Fast Track Service’ operated by airport companies and which enables passengers to pass through arrival halls with ease, has been temporarily suspended for some companies while immigration police check for illegalities, a Phuket Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AoT) official, who declined to be named, told The Phuket News today (Nov 21).

immigration, crime, police,

Shela Riva

Tuesday 21 November 2017, 06:06PM

‘Phuket Airport VIP Services’ have had their ‘VIP Fast Track Service’ suspended amid an illegal activity investigation. Photo: Screengrab from phuketairport.vip
‘Phuket Airport VIP Services’ have had their ‘VIP Fast Track Service’ suspended amid an illegal activity investigation. Photo: Screengrab from phuketairport.vip

“Fast Track Service is currently inactive for some companies offering it as they are being checked for activities that are wrong and operate without permission,” said the AoT official.

The issue arose when a customer of the service contacted The Phuket News enquiring why he would have received a message from ‘Phuket Airport VIP Services’ apologising for the service’s suspension for seven days.

A representative of Phuket Airport VIP services also confirmed to The Phuket News that their ‘Fast Track Immigration Service’ has been suspended for seven days while they “figure out an immigration-related problem”.

“The service has been suspended for at least seven days. Immigration is having some problems with the service,” said Mr ‘Settasak’ of Phuket Airport VIP Services, who refused to provide his surname.

“The company cannot reveal any further information about the suspension,” he added.

“I am not sure, but it is most likely that other companies running the service are undergoing the same period of suspension,” said Mr Settasak.

“I cannot say if the service will be suspended for longer than seven days. It is not certain at this point,” he said.

Apart from Phuket Airport VIP services, other companies such as ‘The Coral Executive Lounge’ by Andaman Aurora Co Ltd, and Worldwide VIP Services run the service under varying names, such as ‘Meet & Assist, Fast Track’.

A representative of ‘The Coral Executive Lounge’ by Andaman Aurora Co Ltd, who refused to be named, said that their services were not suspended as their service follows lawful procedures.

“We will not name what companies are being investigated, however, we know that Coral Executive Lounge is the only company that hasn’t had to suspend their Fast Track Service because we operate the service correctly,” said the representative.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Nigerian shooting suspect still denies charges, case file with Phuket prosecutor

So,Thai woman would do everything for money,even such highly immoral things like "Eskimo nose kissing".What a biased shameful comment!Instea...(Read More)

Free ISLA professional lifeguard training gains ground in Phuket

All said about what the Phuket Government has to think, realize and stand for is so very true. Invest in those people, to maintain them, to pay them ...(Read More)

Chinese, Russian tourists top spenders in Thailand

The most of Scandinavia the flight to go to Sri Lanka ,Go, and Mexico Hi Ha.Better service and very good diving. Before the was 5 flight from only Nor...(Read More)

Chinese, Russian tourists top spenders in Thailand

Imagine how much money would be made if the nationality percentages were as they were 4+ years ago. ...(Read More)

Chinese, Russian tourists top spenders in Thailand

Of course, Thailand started taking away things that western tourists desired 4 years ago. Beach side shops, bars, restaurants, beach chairs and umbre...(Read More)

Chinese, Russian tourists top spenders in Thailand

It's notable that the numbers for non-Asians aren't up there. No Europeans or Australians. Scandinavians used to be #1 – they’re gone no...(Read More)

Chinese, Russian tourists top spenders in Thailand

Ministry of Tourisme and TAT are always playing a pep talk figure game. The big non trusted factor is: ..."Tourist Arrivals".. It is abo...(Read More)

Chinese, Russian tourists top spenders in Thailand

Well, consider it as pep-talk. Perhaps small hotel/guesthouse owners can tell here or they feel happy with occupancy rate. I know that at Phang Nga,...(Read More)

Police fundraiser bullies warned, nothing to do with us, says Chalong Police chief

This happend in Chalong Police Station fore about 3 years + ago, the same scamming....(Read More)

Chinese, Russian tourists top spenders in Thailand

Of course there is a drop off in European visitors. They have read the reports of how dangerous it is to be here. It does not bother the Chinese judgi...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.