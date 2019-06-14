PHUKET: Fire teams and emergency-response personnel held the third fire-training exercise for the year at Phuket International Airport today (June 13).

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 June 2019, 05:45PM

Black plumes of smoke at Phuket Airport today were just from the regular emergency-response training. Photo: AoT

The exercise began 10am, with Vijit Keawsaitiam, Executive Vice President and Deputy General Manager of Phuket International Airport (Operations and Maintenance Group), presiding over the event.

Charoon Nakthongkaew, Deputy Chief of Phuket International Airport’s Fire Fighting and Rescue Department, led the fire teams in extinguishing a blaze, with related departments joining in the training.

The aim the of regular training is improve the skills and response times of all emergency-response personnel in being effective in dealing with emergencies, the airport said in a statement.