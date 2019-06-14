The exercise began 10am, with Vijit Keawsaitiam, Executive Vice President and Deputy General Manager of Phuket International Airport (Operations and Maintenance Group), presiding over the event.
Charoon Nakthongkaew, Deputy Chief of Phuket International Airport’s Fire Fighting and Rescue Department, led the fire teams in extinguishing a blaze, with related departments joining in the training.
The aim the of regular training is improve the skills and response times of all emergency-response personnel in being effective in dealing with emergencies, the airport said in a statement.
