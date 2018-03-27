On Sunday (Mar 25), Narttaya Prasanpan was cleaning a female toilet in the domestic terminal when she found a handbag. She immediately reported the find to airport staff.
The Celine handbag contained B1,000 in cash, a Mini Cooper car key, Rolex watch, and Prada wallet containing various credit cards. The total value of the items was over B600,000.
A member of the airport’s public relations team announced over the airport tannoy that the handbag had been found and requested the owner contact the information desk.
On the same day, a woman named Maywadee Wiwatsongchai showed up with her evidence to claim the handbag. Ms Maywadee gave a reward to Ms Narttaya for her action of honesty.
Mr Petch said, “We admire Ms Narttaya for her honesty. This is the second time a cleaner from Phuket Inter Chemical Co Ltd has returned precious belongings to their rightful owners.”
Mr Petch gave Ms Narttaya a reward acknowledging her action of honesty.
