PHUKET: The General Manager of Phuket International Airport Petch Chancharoen yesterday (Mar 26) rewarded an airport toilet cleaner who returned a handbag containing over B600,000 of items and cash that she found and returned to the rightful owner.

Tuesday 27 March 2018, 04:37PM

Airport toilet cleaner Narttaya Prapan receives her reward from airport GM Petch Chancharoen. Photo: AoT

On Sunday (Mar 25), Narttaya Prasanpan was cleaning a female toilet in the domestic terminal when she found a handbag. She immediately reported the find to airport staff.

The Celine handbag contained B1,000 in cash, a Mini Cooper car key, Rolex watch, and Prada wallet containing various credit cards. The total value of the items was over B600,000.

A member of the airport’s public relations team announced over the airport tannoy that the handbag had been found and requested the owner contact the information desk.

On the same day, a woman named Maywadee Wiwatsongchai showed up with her evidence to claim the handbag. Ms Maywadee gave a reward to Ms Narttaya for her action of honesty.

Mr Petch said, “We admire Ms Narttaya for her honesty. This is the second time a cleaner from Phuket Inter Chemical Co Ltd has returned precious belongings to their rightful owners.”

Mr Petch gave Ms Narttaya a reward acknowledging her action of honesty.