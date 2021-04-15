The Phuket News
Phuket Airport bus passengers asked to present themselves for COVID test

PHUKET: All people who were on the Airport Bus last Friday (Apr 9) operating between Phuket International Airport and Bus Terminal 1 on Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town on April 9 have been asked present themselves at a government hospital for a COVID test and to self-isolate and self-monitor themselves for signs of COVID-19 infection for 14 days.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismtransporthealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 April 2021, 02:45PM

The notice issued by the PPHO. Image: PPHO

The call for passengers to beware infection came in a notice posted by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) last night (Apr 14).

The notice specifically noted that any persons on the airport bus during two runs were to beware infection ‒  those on the bus after it departed the bus station in Phuket Town at 11am and arrived at Phuket International Airport at 12:20pm; and those on the bus on the return run, departing the airport at 2:30pm and arriving in the bus station in Phuket Town at 3:55pm.

All people who believe they are at risk of infection were asked to present themselves at a government hospital for a COVID test.

They were also asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

The reason for the notice was that a person now confirmed as infected with COVID-19 had confirmed being on the bus during the times given, the PPHO reported.

Any persons with further queries about the situation were advised to call the PPHO at 094-5935342 or 094-5938876.

