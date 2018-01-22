PHUKET: Three baggage handlers from Phuket International Airport were arrested yesterday for the theft of items from passengers’ luggage.

The three baggage handlers are presented along with the stolen items. Photo: Sakoo Police

Sakoo Police Chief Col Jirasak Sieamsak told The Phuket News yesterday (Jan 21) that Sakoo Police were notified that passengers’ items had been being stolen since December last year.

“A team of Sakoo Police led by Lt Col Salan Santisatsanakun together with a team of Phuket Tourist Police led by Maj Eakkachai Siri investigated the incidents and checked CCTV footage,” Col Jirasak said.

“Today (Jan 21) Police arrested two suspects; Nirut Saksri, 29 and Manot Nakpijit, 30 both from Phichit. Police then carried out a search of a house in Sakoo and seized several items. Police also found one more suspect; Chakrit Janprasert, 23 also from Phichit,” Col Jirasak explained.

Police seized more than 100 items including laptop computers, mobile phone(s), whisky, watch(es), sunglasses, jewellery and other items,” Col Jirasak explained.

“All three suspects admitted to stealing passengers’ items while working as baggage handlers at the airport.,” Col Jirasak noted.

“Nirut and Manot were charged with carrying forbidden limited items in to the kingdom by not passing the customs process and illegal possession of Category 5 drug (marijuana) while Chakrit was charged with possession of Category 1 drug (ya bah),” Col Jirasak said.

“The arrests came after victim(s) reported having has items gone missing from their luggage at the airport. In the past police have randomly checked baggage staff and arrested them. Sometimes passengers did not take action against as they stole small items. Sometimes passengers were not sure where they had lost their items.

“Following this incident we will increase security. In addition, we will ask baggage handlers and airport staff to join a meeting where it will be explained what will happen to tourism and what the punishments are for these kinds of criminals,” Col Jirasak added.