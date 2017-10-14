PHUKET: A baggage handler at Phuket International Airport was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 11) over the theft of Bluetooth speaker from a passenger’s luggage after a video clip of the theft was circulated on social media.

Abdulloah Hayeemayaeh, 27, from Pattani (3rd from left) admitted to carrying out the theft. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Sub Lt Wittaya Kongsomboon of the Phuket Tourist Police along with Cpl Nattapon Pinkaew of the Sakoo Police arrested Abdulloah Hayeemayaeh, 27, from Pattani at the airport. He was arrested with a black Bluetooth speaker which Abdulloah admitted to have stolen.

The arrest of Abdulloah came after police at the airport received a video clip on Wednesday from a person who asked not to be named. The video clip was recorded on Tuesday (Oct 10).

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police said, “In the video clip, a male baggage handler from the ‘BAGS’ Company was seen going through passenger’s bags for Jetstar flight 3K535 at 3:30pm.

“Police questioned staffs from the ‘BAGS’ Company to find out who the male seen in the video was. We were told that it was Abdulloah seen in the clip and he confessed to being the man in the video,” Maj Ekkachai said.

Abdulloah has since been charged with theft.





