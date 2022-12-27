Phuket agencies ready for New Year unrest

PHUKET: Rear Admiral Nattapong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of Phuket Internal Security Office, held a meeting yesterday (Dec 26) to assess strategies for dealing with any unrest that may arise during the festivities to celebrate the New Year.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 December 2022, 09:17AM

The meeting, held at the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office at Phuket Provincial Hall, saw a gathering of leading figures from military and civilian agencies on the island.

The aim of the meeting was “to be ready to perform duties in the event of unrest, along with developing integrated responses and assessing risk areas and managing manpower”, said an official report of the meeting.

The meeting discussed the delegation of operations before, during and after any such “incidents”, the report noted.

“It will also help build confidence in the safety of the public and tourists as well,” said the report.

“Phuket Province [the provincial government] asks for the cooperation of the people to join the network of Pineapple Eyes [LINE group, see below] in informing the government,” the report said.

“if you see a suspicious object or see the behavior of a suspicious group that may cause unrest in the area, you can report clues to the Phuket Provincial Police Hotline 191,” the report concluded.



