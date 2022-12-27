333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket agencies ready for New Year unrest

Phuket agencies ready for New Year unrest

PHUKET: Rear Admiral Nattapong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of Phuket Internal Security Office, held a meeting yesterday (Dec 26) to assess strategies for dealing with any unrest that may arise during the festivities to celebrate the New Year.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 December 2022, 09:17AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The meeting, held at the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office at Phuket Provincial Hall, saw a gathering of leading figures from military and civilian agencies on the island.

The aim of the meeting was “to be ready to perform duties in the event of unrest, along with developing integrated responses and assessing risk areas and managing manpower”, said an official report of the meeting.

The meeting discussed the delegation of operations before, during and after any such “incidents”, the report noted.

“It will also help build confidence in the safety of the public and tourists as well,” said the report.

QSI International School Phuket

“Phuket Province [the provincial government] asks for the cooperation of the people to join the network of Pineapple Eyes [LINE group, see below] in informing the government,” the report said.

“if you see a suspicious object or see the behavior of a suspicious group that may cause unrest in the area, you can report clues to the Phuket Provincial Police Hotline 191,” the report concluded.


The QR code to join the Pineapple Eyes Line Group:

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Triad boss Tuhao’ to face money laundering charges
Chinese jubilant, plan trips abroad as inbound COVID quarantine set to end
Tsunami victims remembered at Mai Khao
Their Majesties the King and Queen COVID-free
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Motorbike accidents on the rise, Looking for more direct flights, Sky lanterns banned || December 26
Tourism Minister leads Baan Nam Khem tsunami remembrance memorial
Crane truck hits power pole, slams parked pickup, motorbikes
Warning issued over illegal fireworks, sky lanterns on Phuket beaches
Princess Sirindhorn has new heart problem
Deficit of flights threatens Phuket’s competitiveness in domestic, international tourism
Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls
Rescuers deployed in 20 zones
Over 100 turtle eggs found at Naklua beach on Christmas Day
Kata beach festival underway in Phuket on Christmas Day
Phuket Opinion: Christmas by any other name

 

Phuket community
Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls

Unbelievable! Global warming has proven to be a falsehood so it became climate change. Now cold weat...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

Certainly sounds like that 'captain' should be relieved of duty immediately. A videomessage ...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

Mr 'expert'. 40 metres is well below normal recreational diving depths. Open water certifica...(Read More)

Warning issued over illegal fireworks, sky lanterns on Phuket beaches

Any reports of local business holders about these item sellers? Of course not. So stop that nonsens...(Read More)

Tourism Minister leads Baan Nam Khem tsunami remembrance memorial

That is one day I will never forget!...(Read More)

Crane truck hits power pole, slams parked pickup, motorbikes

I know it would be either fell asleep at the wheel or blamed on faulty brakes! Is there such a thing...(Read More)

Warning issued over illegal fireworks, sky lanterns on Phuket beaches

A case of overkill. For many years never been a problem with fireworks and lanterns until now. I can...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

And Maverick, we may suppose the thai navy has from 1st day tech divers at location, to hammer at le...(Read More)

Deficit of flights threatens Phuket’s competitiveness in domestic, international tourism

Does Phuket airport need even more flights than it already has now? I thought in earlier articles it...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

Maverick, 40 meters is water depth, search vessel can start on top of the wreck, which is about 8-10...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 