THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket’s 10yr old golf star scores albatross and qualifies for US tournament

GOLF: Phuket’s star golfer, ten-year-old Louise Landgraf, has finished in an impressive second place at the weekend’s TGA-Singha Golf Junior Golf Championships.


By Poria Mermand

Saturday 6 April 2019, 12:00PM

Louise Landgraf with Thai national team coach, K. Kris, at the TGA-Singha Junior Golf Championships.

Louise Landgraf with Thai national team coach, K. Kris, at the TGA-Singha Junior Golf Championships.

Louise Landgraf

Louise Landgraf

The competition, held at the Royal Hills Golf Club in Nakhon Nayok from March 29-31, was a qualifier for the IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego to be held from July 9 to 11, 2019.

Landgraf finished just two shots behind the tournament winner, and with impressive scores of 66, 74 and 70, will represent Thailand in the ‘D’ class for girls aged nine to ten. This will mark her fourth time participating at the annual event in California.

The young star will also be defending her title at the 11th Annual IJGA World Stars of Junior Golf Championships from July 16 to 18 in Las Vegas.

During the TGA-Singha tournament over the weekend, Landgraf scored an albatross (double bogey) on the final day – a hole-in-one on a par 4. An extremely unlikely achievement for any golfer, she scored the shot from 239 yards at the 17th hole – creating a memory that she will cherish forever.

This wasn’t the first time Landgraf has achieved such a feat. At the mere age of six, she became the youngest golfer ever to achieve a hole-in-one at the Laguna Phuket Golf Club in 2015.

Landgraf has been playing golf since she was four and a half years old and practices daily at Phuket International Golf School with her head coach Pro Punk. She is also a member of Loach Palm Golf Club and Laguna Phuket Golf where she practices on course on a regular base.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Pool League: Kwan’s Birdie cut Caddy Shack’s lead
‘Crazy Viking’ forces doctor’s stoppage in Vegas
Patong Pool League: Caddy Shack cling on to their lead
Countdown to Cricket Week
WCGC Thailand welcomes new Bronze sponsor
BISP launches 3-on-3 indoor soccer league
Rawai Pool League: An evening of upsets
Patong Pool League: Kwan Birdie edges closer to Caddy Shack
Phuket fighter prepares for Las Vegas showdown
Laguna Phuket Marathon sets the pace as leading destination marathon in Southeast Asia
Rawai Pool League: High stakes and tight competition in week four
Game plans gleam at the season’s final ‘major’ bowls competition
Patong Pool League: Kwan’s Birdie, Caddy Shack battle for top
Above and beyond: Northern boys’ 24hr drive for Phuket tournament
Laguna Phuket Marathon: The leading destination marathon in Southeast Asia

 

Phuket community
Being Polite: Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

Oh, where to start with this nonsense: “everything we do is to stop tourists being extorted”- I ...(Read More)

Being Polite: Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

LOL. Well 'viciously beating people' certainly isn't 'polite', so I guess they&#...(Read More)

Over 30k meth pills, gun and ammunition seized

A good catch! However, it would be great to read later how RTP trace back drugs, gun, ammunition fro...(Read More)

Leclerc repays Ferrari faith with moral Bahrain win

The first race in F1 in years. There were actually on track passes among the top 5 contenders and f...(Read More)

National Ombudsman rails on Phuket Airport security over thefts from luggage

Security? Like planes landing 40 meters over a public beach? Like a fuel tank within grenade lobbi...(Read More)

Cement truck driver fined after releasing load on Patong Hill

How lucky the vehicle's tag was visible- many are not. The skill and ethos of many drivers is wh...(Read More)

Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

Dirtbag means poor and as a developing nation, it's understandable only well to do- or contribut...(Read More)

Rawai Municipality starts providing free emergency water

I wonder if my aquarium fish dying from using the well water has anything to do with my neighbor'...(Read More)

Tourist Police officer flips pickup truck in Thalang

Obviously drove to fast on a wet (??) road. Not tested for alcohol because he not appeared to be dr...(Read More)

Election Commission orders six election re-runs

Well well so count the votes from Thai's in New Zealand as well, and every army base in Thailand...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Elegant White Charity Gala
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Ride 4 Kids 2019

 