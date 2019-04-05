GOLF: Phuket’s star golfer, ten-year-old Louise Landgraf, has finished in an impressive second place at the weekend’s TGA-Singha Golf Junior Golf Championships.



By Poria Mermand

Saturday 6 April 2019, 12:00PM

The competition, held at the Royal Hills Golf Club in Nakhon Nayok from March 29-31, was a qualifier for the IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego to be held from July 9 to 11, 2019.

Landgraf finished just two shots behind the tournament winner, and with impressive scores of 66, 74 and 70, will represent Thailand in the ‘D’ class for girls aged nine to ten. This will mark her fourth time participating at the annual event in California.

The young star will also be defending her title at the 11th Annual IJGA World Stars of Junior Golf Championships from July 16 to 18 in Las Vegas.

During the TGA-Singha tournament over the weekend, Landgraf scored an albatross (double bogey) on the final day – a hole-in-one on a par 4. An extremely unlikely achievement for any golfer, she scored the shot from 239 yards at the 17th hole – creating a memory that she will cherish forever.

This wasn’t the first time Landgraf has achieved such a feat. At the mere age of six, she became the youngest golfer ever to achieve a hole-in-one at the Laguna Phuket Golf Club in 2015.

Landgraf has been playing golf since she was four and a half years old and practices daily at Phuket International Golf School with her head coach Pro Punk. She is also a member of Loach Palm Golf Club and Laguna Phuket Golf where she practices on course on a regular base.