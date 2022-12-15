Phu Quoc – a paradise built on the pearl island of Vietnam

Despite COVID-19 remaining relevant, in some ways, it is now under control as can be seen from the rising recovery of tourism. Now that travel is becoming more accessible, everyone is eager to get away from the outbreak and explore the world’s wonders. Vietnam, one of the ‘top of mind’ destinations in Asia-Pacific, is ready to embrace tourists again. One of Vietnam’s beauties, ‘Phu Quoc’, is emerging as a blooming tourism destination that offers unforgettable experiences for visitors.



By Advertorial

Sunday 18 December 2022, 11:00AM

‘Phu Quoc’, is the largest island located in the south of Vietnam, showcasing tropical beaches full of transparent turquoise water which houses floating villages, cable cars, safari, theme parks, hotels and resorts, variety in nature, and rich culture. Flying to Phu Quoc is now easier and more affordable than ever, in just 1 hour 15 minutes, with Thai Vietjet’s direct flight service from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport to Phu Quoc International Airport, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Named a paradise built on the pearl island of Vietnam, Phu Quoc has many attractions to visit. Here are seven recommended locations on the island for you to explore.

1. Vinpearl Grand World Phu Quoc – a new entertainment and shopping complex located in Phu Quoc United Center at Long Beach. With an area of 85 hectares, it holds a shopping mall, a museum, and hotels and resorts, all designed in enchanting European architectural style. A beautiful canal flows through the streets, with boats and performers putting on vibrant shows for visitors.

2. VinWonders Phu Quoc – the top-rated amusement park in Vietnam, located in Phu Quoc United Center at Long Beach, is a must-visit place during your visit. There are more than 100 rides for tourists of all ages, offering exciting experiences to all.

3. Vinpearl Sea Shell Aquarium – recognised as the world’s largest turtle-shaped aquarium. In the depths of the ocean, you can explore the sea creatures and their habitats and enjoy the unique performance put on by exquisite mermaids and the fish feeding show.

4. Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc – Vietnam’s largest wildlife zoo & conservation park. Besides the aquarium, Vinpearl Safari is perfect for anyone who loves animals. You can discover animals of 150 different species living in the peaceful nature.

5. Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park – the world’s longest sea-crossing cable car, 7,899 metres long, developed by Sun Group. You can find Aquatopia Water Park, hotels and resorts, and Hon Thom beach’s glistening turquoise waters and white sand.

6. Ham Ninh floating village – one of the oldest fishing villages in Vietnam. Ham Ninh floating village offers nostalgic scenery and rich culture passed on through generations of fishermen. You can enjoy fresh seafood while under an entrancing view of sunset and sunrise.

7. Bai Sao Beach – one of the most beautiful beaches in Phu Quoc, known as Star Beach. It has crystal clear water, and is an ideal snorkelling location to discover a wide range of coral and sea life, as well as kite surfing.

Formerly, Phu Quoc was a destination known for beautiful seas and beaches with clear water and fine white sand. The significant development and the new attractions launched on the island have completely transformed it into a paradise on earth. It now attracts tourists from all around the world to experience its beauties first-hand.

Planning a trip to Phu Quoc now? Fly Thai Vietjet at an affordable price with a convenient, friendly and fun experience. For more promotional fares, time schedules, special packages and vouchers, please visit www.vietjetair.com and www.skyfun.travel.