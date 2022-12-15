333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phu Quoc – a paradise built on the pearl island of Vietnam

Phu Quoc – a paradise built on the pearl island of Vietnam

Despite COVID-19 remaining relevant, in some ways, it is now under control as can be seen from the rising recovery of tourism. Now that travel is becoming more accessible, everyone is eager to get away from the outbreak and explore the world’s wonders. Vietnam, one of the ‘top of mind’ destinations in Asia-Pacific, is ready to embrace tourists again. One of Vietnam’s beauties, ‘Phu Quoc’, is emerging as a blooming tourism destination that offers unforgettable experiences for visitors.


By Advertorial

Sunday 18 December 2022, 11:00AM

Image: Thai VietJet

Image: Thai VietJet

Image: Thai VietJet

Image: Thai VietJet

Image: Thai VietJet

Image: Thai VietJet

« »

‘Phu Quoc’, is the largest island located in the south of Vietnam, showcasing tropical beaches full of transparent turquoise water which houses floating villages, cable cars, safari, theme parks, hotels and resorts, variety in nature, and rich culture. Flying to Phu Quoc is now easier and more affordable than ever, in just 1 hour 15 minutes, with Thai Vietjet’s direct flight service from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport to Phu Quoc International Airport, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Named a paradise built on the pearl island of Vietnam, Phu Quoc has many attractions to visit. Here are seven recommended locations on the island for you to explore.

1. Vinpearl Grand World Phu Quoc – a new entertainment and shopping complex located in Phu Quoc United Center at Long Beach. With an area of 85 hectares, it holds a shopping mall, a museum, and hotels and resorts, all designed in enchanting European architectural style. A beautiful canal flows through the streets, with boats and performers putting on vibrant shows for visitors.

2. VinWonders Phu Quoc – the top-rated amusement park in Vietnam, located in Phu Quoc United Center at Long Beach, is a must-visit place during your visit. There are more than 100 rides for tourists of all ages, offering exciting experiences to all.

3. Vinpearl Sea Shell Aquarium – recognised as the world’s largest turtle-shaped aquarium. In the depths of the ocean, you can explore the sea creatures and their habitats and enjoy the unique performance put on by exquisite mermaids and the fish feeding show.

4. Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc – Vietnam’s largest wildlife zoo & conservation park. Besides the aquarium, Vinpearl Safari is perfect for anyone who loves animals. You can discover animals of 150 different species living in the peaceful nature.

QSI International School Phuket

5. Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park – the world’s longest sea-crossing cable car, 7,899 metres long, developed by Sun Group. You can find Aquatopia Water Park, hotels and resorts, and Hon Thom beach’s glistening turquoise waters and white sand.

6. Ham Ninh floating village – one of the oldest fishing villages in Vietnam. Ham Ninh floating village offers nostalgic scenery and rich culture passed on through generations of fishermen. You can enjoy fresh seafood while under an entrancing view of sunset and sunrise.

7. Bai Sao Beach – one of the most beautiful beaches in Phu Quoc, known as Star Beach. It has crystal clear water, and is an ideal snorkelling location to discover a wide range of coral and sea life, as well as kite surfing.

Formerly, Phu Quoc was a destination known for beautiful seas and beaches with clear water and fine white sand. The significant development and the new attractions launched on the island have completely transformed it into a paradise on earth. It now attracts tourists from all around the world to experience its beauties first-hand.

Planning a trip to Phu Quoc now? Fly Thai Vietjet at an affordable price with a convenient, friendly and fun experience. For more promotional fares, time schedules, special packages and vouchers, please visit www.vietjetair.com and www.skyfun.travel.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Prab | 18 December 2022 - 11:37:38 

overpriced for Vietnam really.. did not enjoyed it when there.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ a visual masterpiece
Exploring the Unseen Thailand: 5 Offbeat Destinations
Sterilisation alone is not the cure
Phuket Music Scene: Jazz & Blues festival back with a buzz
George Miller puts essence on show in ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’
The truth about the world without glasses after the age of 50: Your dream, the truth and the possibility
‘Violent Night’ brings an action-packed Christmas
Phuket boy, 4, wins major wildlife photo award
‘Strange World’ worthy for kids, but all too common
‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ lacks vision
On Campus: A vision for sustainable aquaculture
‘Wakanda Forever’ shows Marvel with heart
Italian Restaurant La Gritta Welcomes Giordano Roscini as New Chef
The Power of Collective Action
‘Bros’ gives romantic comedy a new view

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die

it's funny to read the comments here from some farang armchair "experts", from a faran...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die

Phuket has the most traffic fatalities in the known universe and no amount of recategorizes place of...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die

A friend visiting last week (who has a motorcycle license in the US) asked me if all the people that...(Read More)

Officials splash B113mn on Phuket flood-prevention works

149M thb onus for the seating fat asses doing nothing ut taking picture around... one as to really b...(Read More)

Road accidents involving tourists spur urgent call for blood donations

@Capricornball You failed to answer the question ! Please share your insider knowledge. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die

" Well police have make many accidents here in Phuket,se every day in Chalong roundabout" ...(Read More)

Police target tourist hunters

Sadly Capricornball shows his cluelessness again. The vast majority of Russian tourists are couples ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die

Thailand is actively promoting road fatalities because of the money it generates. Hospitals make ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Welcome to Phuket – Don’t kill, don’t die

I do not drive after 3:30 pm when the kids get out of school and are screaming around 3 to a scoote...(Read More)

Road accidents involving tourists spur urgent call for blood donations

Still having daily rains so perhaps that's a factor but really, some of the western lads I am s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners

 