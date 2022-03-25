BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phone scammers raided in Cambodia, Thais arrested

PREAH SIHANOUK: Sixty-one people, 59 Thais and two Chinese, were detained during raids on a phone scam gang working out of Preah Sihanouk in Cambodia, according to Thai police.

Friday 25 March 2022, 10:56AM

Fifty-nine Thais and two Chinese are detained during raids on a phone scam gang in Cambodia. Photo: Supplied

Thais found working for a phone scam gang based in Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia, during joint Thai-Cambodian police raids on two locations on Sunday (Mar 20). Photo: Supplied

Twenty-eight were beng treated as suspects, five had been lured into the operation and rescued and the remainder were still being investigated, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, director of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT), said yesterday (Mar 24).

Teams of Thai and Cambodian police raided two premises used as offices by the gang in Preah Sihanouk on Sunday (Mar 20), said Pol Gen Damrongsak, who is a deputy national police chief.

The first was an abandoned factory on Santepheap Road. Callers operating from there would tell people there were parcels for them sent by DHL or FedEx, but customs officials had seized them because they contained illegal goods, reports the Bangkok Post.

Later, a person pretending to be a police officer at Chiang Mai’s Muang police station would contact them and ask to examine their finances. The victims were then lured into transferring money to the bogus officer, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

Police arrested 28 people at the abandoned factory, including three alleged gang leaders - two Chinese nationals and a Thai man identified as Pornsak Reephol. They were charged with colluding in public fraud, illegal assembly and money laundering.

The arresting team seized 30 iPhones, eight communication radios, four notebook computers, copies of conversations between gang members and their victims, and fake arrest warrants and other documents.

The joint police team also raided Diwei Entertainment City Building on 2 Thnou Road, where a casino masked a phone scam operation on the fifth floor. Thirty-three Thais were found talking on phones with intended victims when the officers entered the office, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

A total of 61 scammers were caught at the two locations. Five of them who had been snared into working for the gang were taken to the Thai embassy in Phnom Phen.

Kurt | 26 March 2022 - 11:35:21 

There are 2 eminent sayings in SE Asea.
1: "Don't Thai me".
2: "Thai are the nicest people you can buy".
The 5 Thai scammers taken to Thai Embassy, are that real RTP officers, working secondary job?

JohnC | 26 March 2022 - 09:33:03 

Intersting that Khmers use Thais for their scammer operarions. Is it because Thais are much more experienced at scamming people (tourists as one example) than Cambodians are?

 

