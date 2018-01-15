PHUKET: Police believe that a house fire that broke out in a house in Cherng Talay on Saturday night causing an estimated B50,000 in damage started due to a mobile phone charger being left plugged in by the French tenant.

At around 9:06pm on Saturday (Jan 13), Lt Col Rassada Kleungwong of the Cherng Talay Police was notified of a fire at house 6/63 at Baan Suan Yu Charoen 2, Srisoonthorn Rd, Cherng Talay, Thalang and arrived to the scene together with Lt Sathaporn Tongthep and firefighters.

Smoke and flames were coming out of the front of the house, which had nobody inside it at the time, said Lt Col Rassada.

“It took firefighters about 20 minutes to control the blaze. From a preliminary check we found a bed, wardrobe, mobile phone, laptop, electrical appliances, and the room ceiling were damaged.

“The total damage is about B50k, and we found on the bedside signs of a burned charger in a plug which we believe was the source of the fire,” he said.

“The tenant of the house, 40-year-old Chapron Jerome from France, told us that before the incident, his phone had been left unattended while he went out to eat. He returned and found the house full of smoke. He tried to extinguish the flames but then the bed caught fire,” he added.

Mr Jerome then rushed to notify authorities, added Col Rassada.

“We believe the cause of the fire is due to the charger, which is not a standardised charger, left plugged in and causing a fire before spreading quickly to the bed.

“We will speed up our coordination with officers in charge of collecting evidence to find the exact cause.”