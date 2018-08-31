THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phoenix tour boat salvage efforts move ahead slowly

PHUKET: Preparations continued to raise the sunken wreck of the Phoenix tour boat yesterday (Aug 30), though Acting Director of the Phuket Marine Office Wiwat Chitchertwong told The Phuket News that he does not expect any effort to refloat the boat to be carried out for another week.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 31 August 2018, 10:12AM

Divers yesterday (Aug 30) continued preparations to raise the sunken tour boat ‘Phoenix’. Photo: PR Dept

The Phoenix still lies on the sea floor at a depth of 45 metres some 1.5 nautical miles off Koh Hei (Coral Island) after it which capsized and sank on July 5 with 89 tourists on board – with 47 Chinese tourists dying in the disaster.

Strong wind and waves over the past month have restricted divers to working only one to two hours a day – if at all, Mr Wiwat explained.

“Today (Aug 30), the dive team went out with a speedboat to reinforce the supports tied the hull. They also tied a six-inch tether to a 200-litre tank, which is attached to a large balloon. This was all attached to the far side of the hull, which will support the boat and keep it stable.

“The underwater work has been difficult. There are obstacles preventing the team from doing their work all the time. Some days we spend only one to two hours on it because of uncontrollable factors, such as the wind,” he said.

Mr Wiwat said that with the work still yet to be done in order to safely raise the Phoenix, he did not expect any attempt to raise the boat before Sept 6-7.

“We must also be very careful not to cause any damage to the boat as it has yet to be inspected by investigators,” Mr Wiwat told The Phuket News this morning.

“After the boat has been raised, it will be taken to to Klong Tha Jeen (on the east side of Phuket Town), where it will be held for inspection,” Mr Wiwat added,

 

 

DeKaaskopp | 12 September 2018 - 10:16:14 

"Lifting a small wreck from 45m depth is peanuts,normally a 1 day job" Great to see that our multi-talented expat is also an expert for boat salvaging .

Timothy | 11 September 2018 - 08:29:03 

Looks like they need more rusty oil drums. Another excellent example of Thai engineering expertise.

Kurt | 10 September 2018 - 11:36:48 

The whole Phoenix salvage affair becomes a real thai "we do this for the first time' affair. And a kind of "we do it our way".  Lifting a small wreck from 45 m depth is peanuts. Normally a 1 day job at a day with good weather.
Their doings during all the time of bad weather are quite funny. Will not be surprised when they get the Phoenix not surfaced in 1 piece. Perhaps they wo...

Capt B | 09 September 2018 - 22:13:46 

A Nickels & Dimes Salvage Diving operation being carried out on SCUBA whereas they should all be using Surface Supply Diving Gear and there should also be a Deck Decompression Chamber on deck so no in water decompression but Surface 02 Decompression. I would have had the job done weeks ago. Contractor obviously not a member of IMCA (International Marine Contractors Association) .

Wiesel | 03 September 2018 - 10:28:05 

Why some people like to generalize??
"NO-ONE checks ......" 
Weather report for Phuket is often frong ;-)

Rorri_2 | 01 September 2018 - 10:12:42 

"we spend only one to two hours on it because of uncontrollable factors, such as the wind" and this is why many boats sink, and people die... NO-ONE checks the weather report.

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

