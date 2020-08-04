BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phiphat to seek govt nod for fans at league matches

Phiphat to seek govt nod for fans at league matches

FOOTBALL: Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said yesterday (Aug 3) he will ask the government to allow Thai league matches to have spectators when the season resumes next month.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 4 August 2020, 09:26AM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn in action at the exhibition match to promote Rayong on Saturday. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn in action at the exhibition match to promote Rayong on Saturday. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will restart on Sept 12 and end in May next year.

Phiphat took part in a special football match in Rayong on Saturday as the government tried to rebuild tourists’ confidence in the popular seaside province.

The ‘New Normal’ Demonstration Match: Rayong Kick Off! was staged after a coronavirus-positive Egyptian military official visited several busy spots in the province, sparking fears of a second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Spectators were allowed to watch the match at the stadium with strict protocols.

“It’s a good test and a pioneer match for the resumption of sports competitions in the country,” Phiphat said.

“As for the Thai league season which will resume in September, there could be spectators if there is not an increase in COVID-19 cases.”

He said he would ask the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to allow spectators to watch Thai league matches.

Gongsak Yodmani, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, said he believed the CCSA would be satisfied with the exhibition match in Rayong.

This could lead to the agency giving the green light for Thai league games to have spectators, he said.

Phuket community
Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

The ferry shown in the photo has hardly any reserve buoyancy. Tons of over coming water on deck made...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

Seeing the little free board of that ferry, the vessel is absolutely not seaworthy when waves are 2-...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Dek, the skipper was among the 9 persons plucked out of the sea by police marine boats R6 and R10. ...(Read More)

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

Love this sentence {The important thing is to fight with many influential people,” Adm Luechai not...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

A good and fair comment straight from the hip. I cannot believe all the unnecessary red tape that th...(Read More)

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

how about the jet ski owners who operate an illegal business? maybe too close to home to do anything...(Read More)

Three injured as Rawai beachfront footpath collapses

Looks like very little social distancing...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

Two years ago I complained to the Immigration hotline about Patong simply refusing to issue such a ...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

@DeKas...read again..."They managed to safely plucked from the stormy sea nine people - seven f...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Kurt,the skipper is dead. How you want to hold him accountable in court ?...(Read More)

 

