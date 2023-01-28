Pro Property Partners
Phiphat eager to address outrage

BANGKOK: Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says the controversy involving the Thai police and Thailand Privilege Card (TPC) has damaged the reputation of law enforcement and tourism organisations, with his ministry aiming to clarify the allegations before a Cabinet meeting next week.

tourismpolicecorruption
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 28 January 2023, 11:08AM

Tourists dressed in traditional Thai costumes and locals visit Wat Arun temple in Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post

Jirayu Huangsap, an MP from the Pheu Thai Party, said in parliament that shady Chinese business operators had become members of Thailand Elite Card, the privilege programme under TPC, which is owned by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), reports the Bangkok Post.

The news sparked public outrage in a week when a Taiwanese actress claimed Thai police extorted her and a VIP police escort service for Chinese tourists hit the headlines.

Mr Phiphat said one priority is to notify embassies and consulates about the legal duties of related authorities, clarifying which roles they are capable of performing and which are outside their area of responsibility.

For instance, the Tourist Police must help facilitate tourists via direct orders from the Royal Thai Police or the Tourism Ministry, and cannot charge a price for those services.

“It is the duty of the Tourist Police to provide convenience for both Thais and foreigners. In the past, there were regular requests for motorcades for several tour buses or important guests. These services must be free of charge,” he said.

The B7,000 fee paid by the Chinese tourist for a VIP escort was illegal, said Mr Phiphat.

He said these events are under investigation by the Tourist Police Bureau.

The ministry plans to respond to each of the claims, including the allegations made by Pheu Thai MP on Tuesday, said Mr Phiphat.

Regarding Thailand Elite Card, he said members’ privileges are described in the company’s regulations.

Members are eligible for reception at the airport, being escorted to fast-track immigration, baggage claim, and a transfer to their destination via a prepared limousine.

The Elite Card has several member- ship schemes that cost from B600,000 to B2 million.

Mr Phiphat said TAT and the ministry deny any involvement in the provision of services that are not outlined in the Elite Card’s regulations.

The ministry set a tourism revenue target for this year of B2.38 trillion, roughly 80% of the tally in 2019, from 25 million foreign tourists and 160mn domestic trips.

Given that China is letting tour groups travel to 20 countries including Thailand, it is possible foreign arrivals might reach 30mn this year, he said.

Phuket community
COVID-19 cases ‘declining’ despite foreign arrival surge

The title is deceiving, as I don't think cases have declined...only the reporting of cases has d...(Read More)

DSI fight for remaining prime Phuket beachfront land continues

This is one of the most poorly written reports PN has put out in a while. Filled with contradictory ...(Read More)

Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges

Kurt, Visa aka "Permissions [sic] to Stay.." have to be applied for in person- but not th...(Read More)

COVID-19 cases ‘declining’ despite foreign arrival surge

@JohnC. How did they know that eight foreigners brought the disease into the country without checkin...(Read More)

Aussie arrivals nearly 90% pre-COVID level

Perhaps the Thais feel comaradierie with the Russians as they both suffer under dictatorships. ...(Read More)

Kathu Mayor sacked over illegal water probe

That an appointed governor can remove an elected mayor so easily says it all about the state of Th...(Read More)

Kathu Mayor sacked over illegal water probe

I wonder if there are any Thai people who have any confidence at all in elected officials throughout...(Read More)

Wat Chalong Fair vendors arrested for gambling

Not hurting anyone but themselves. So what if they want to play a few games to unwind. Only arrested...(Read More)

COVID-19 cases ‘declining’ despite foreign arrival surge

Case numbers will always go down when they stop doing checks on arrivals and also on local people. O...(Read More)

Emergency decree endorsed in order to tackle online fraud

How about an emergency decree to tackle the blatant corruption by government employees in all branch...(Read More)

 

