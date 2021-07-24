The Phuket News
Philippines suspends Thailand travel

BANGKOK: The Philippines will suspend travel from Thailand and Malaysia, as well as tighten restrictions in the Manila area, in a bid to prevent the spread of the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 24 July 2021, 03:01PM

A worker disinfects luggage trolleys at Manila airport. Photo: AFP

A Philippines presidential spokesman said yesterday (July 23) that the travel restriction will take effect from tomorrow (25 July) and run to the end of the month.

The Philippines has previously banned travelers from eight countries, including Indonesia and India.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities which is home to more than 13 million people, and four provinces under stricter coronavirus curbs until the end of July, in an effort to prevent further domestic transmission of the Delta variant.

Indoor sports and conference venues, indoor tourist attractions and gyms are not allowed to do business, while the operating capacity of indoor and al fresco dining has been cut.

In addition, children between the ages of five and 17 will not be allowed to leave their homes.

