Philippines deal a blow to Thailand Fed Cup hopes

Philippines deal a blow to Thailand Fed Cup hopes

TENNIS: Thailand’s hopes of gaining promotion to Fed Cup Group 1 suffered a blow after they lost 2-1 to the Philippines in the Asia/Oceania Zone Group 2 in Wellington, New Zealand, yesterday (Feb 6).

Tennis
By Bangkok Post

Friday 7 February 2020, 04:40PM

amarine Tanasugarn (right) and Watsachol Sawatdee in action. Photo: Bangkok Post

amarine Tanasugarn (right) and Watsachol Sawatdee in action. Photo: Bangkok Post

Unbeaten Philippines are now on top of Pool B with two successive victories. They are favourites to beat winless Turkmenistan in their final match today (Feb 7) and finish as pool champions.

Thailand, with one win and one loss, will play Guam in their final match at Renouf Tennis Centre today.

Guam (1-1) beat Turkmenistan (0-2) 3-0 yesterday.

The winners of Pool A and B will meet in a play-off to determine which nation will advance to Group I.

Veteran star Tamarine Tanasugarn teamed up with Watsachol Sawatdee in the decisive doubles match against Marian Jade Capadocia and Shaira Hope Rivera after the two nations split the singles matches.

And it was the Philippines who claimed the tie with a thrilling victory that came after a third-set tie-break, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3).

Anchisa Chanta took the first point for Thailand, winning her opening singles rubber against Anna Clarice Patrimonio 6-1, 6-4 before Capadocia levelled the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Chompoothip Jundakate.

“Today our players did their best, and it’s a pity that we did not win. Everyone is very disappointed but we have to accept that the Philippines played very well,” said Tamarine. “We would like to apologise to the fans. We will try our best in our last match tomorrow.”

Tamarine, who turns 43 in May, was chosen for the Philippines tie ahead of Tamachan Momkoonthod, who partnered Watsachol against Turkmenistan on Tuesday (Feb 4).

Pool A features New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore and Mongolia.

Hosts New Zealand are currently on top with two wins from two matches. Pakistan are second with two wins from three matches.

