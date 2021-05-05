The Phuket News
Phi Phi national park closes for 13 days over COVID

Phi Phi national park closes for 13 days over COVID

PHUKET: The Hat Noppharat Thara - Mu Koh Phi Phi national park has closed for 13 days, from today (May 5), to control the spread of COVID-19, confirmed the park chief Prayoon Pongphan. 

Wednesday 5 May 2021, 10:09AM

Image: TAT

Image: TAT

“The number of infected cases in many areas, including Krabi, is increasing. From the disease investigation, it was found that this cluster is from an entertainment venue and a gathering of people in high-risk areas,” Mr Prayoon said in the announcement last night (May 4).

“To control the wide spreading of the virus, the park management has necessary reason to use measures to control the area under our responsibility,” he added.

As such, all tourist attractions, activities and any form of staying in  Hat Noppharat Thara - Mu Koh Phi Phi national park are suspended from May 5 to 18, Mr Prayoon said.

“However, officers of the national park are still working as normal. People are still able to come to the national park office to contact for official duties every day. Those who come [to the office] must strictly follow the disease control measures,” he added

Thanyapura

Alternatively, people could contact the park office by calling 075-661145, 075-656150 or by email to phiphi_np@hotmail.com, he added.

As of April 22, 72 of Thailand’s 155 national parks had closed while 83 other national parks were still open, including 25 that were open with some closed attractions, reported the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The national parks already affected include the Mu Ko Similan and Mu Ko Surin national parks, as well as Ao Phang Nga National Park.

“This may change without prior notice, so travellers are recommended to revisit the list regularly updated by the National Park Office via this link, or its Facebook page: National Parks of Thailand,” the TAT added.

