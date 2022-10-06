British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees

Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees

PHUKET: The Phi Phi Islands national park areas and other popular national park destinations for Phuket tourists have been included in a list of national parks that now charge foreigners extra for entry.

tourismnatural-resourcesenvironment
By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 October 2022, 12:17PM

DNP Director-General Rachada Suriyakul na Ayutthaya at a DNP meeting in Bangkok on Tuesday (Oct 4). Photo: DNP

DNP Director-General Rachada Suriyakul na Ayutthaya at a DNP meeting in Bangkok on Tuesday (Oct 4). Photo: DNP

Page 1 of the new order. Image: DNP

Page 1 of the new order. Image: DNP

Page 2 of the new order. Image: DNP

Page 2 of the new order. Image: DNP

« »

The new parks fees, issued by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), were posted on the DNP official Facebook page last Friday (Sept 30).

The post, showing only the new order, evidenced that the new fees were quietly signed into immediate effect on Sept 19 by DNP forestry officer Monchanok Wongwijit, on behalf of DNP Director-General Rachada Suriyakul na Ayutthaya.

The new fees have yet to be announced on the official DNP website.

The latest park entry fee announcement notes only prices for foreigners. Under the order, entry fees for Thai nationals to all national park areas remain unchanged.

The order marked that entry to Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand’s first national park and third largest national park in the country, will cost foreign adults B400 and foreign children B200 each to enter.

In the Gulf of Thailand, national park areas near Koh Samet and the Ang Thong Islands now cost foreigners adults B300 each for entry, and foreign children B150 each.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Entry to the Haad Nopparat Thara Beach - Phi Phi Islands National Park, including areas on Phi Phi Don Island, Phi Phi Lei Island and Bamboo Island (Koh Maipai), will cost foreign adults B400 and foreign children B200.

Under the order, the new entry fees have now been expanded to affect access to national park areas in the Koh Lanta area, including Koh Rok island, Koh Ngai island and Koh Ha Island, as well as the popular dive sites at Hin Daeng and Hin Muang. Access to DNP protected areas at these locations will now cost foreign adults B400 and foreign children B200.

The latest announcement for national park entry fees follows the DNP in June announcing a slew of price rises for foreigners entering national park areas.

In the June announcement, which announced the restructuring of parks into categories according to entry fees charged, the Similan Islands National Park and the Surin Island National Park, also both popular destinations for Phuket tourists, were placed into a category of their own.

Foreign adults are now charged B500 each time for entering the park and foreign children charged B250 for each visit. Thai national adults are charged B100 and Thai children B50 each.

To download the full schedule of fees (in Thai), click here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 06 October 2022 - 13:17:50 

 So what is not special service for foreigners in this racist country. Like police, Immigration, Taxi, tuck-tuck e.t.c. they all have special services and prices for foreigners.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Watched the whole time’: China’s surveillance state grows under Xi
Gunman murders at least 30 in nursery attack
MICE hit by manpower shortages
Power outage to affect Nai Yang
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fireworks, smoke, and spirits mark the end of 2022 Phuket Vegetarian Festival || October 5
Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence
Blaze of firecrackers, fireworks, mark Veg Fest final night
Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run
Small fishing boat left adrift safely rescued
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Taxi ‘beef’ brings suspensions, Phuket reservoirs filled to the brim || October 4
Unsafe abortion prevention added to national healthcare system
Phuket Governor hosts Indonesian delegation
Lorong Shrine leads last day of Phuket Veg Fest processions
Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident
32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster, police chief sacked

 

Phuket community
Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees

So what is not special service for foreigners in this racist country. Like police, Immigration, Tax...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

@Christysweet, thai girls are smarter than thai men. They think. It's not for nothing that many ...(Read More)

‘No closures’ when virus hits schools

@ Christysweet, yes, I got 3 Pfizer vaccinations + them nicely registered in my international vacci...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

I wonder why we never hear about Thai girls behaving in such outageously dangerous manners. Such a m...(Read More)

‘No closures’ when virus hits schools

The Thai manufactured version od AZ was stopped as it was causing blood clots. The Sinovac was safe...(Read More)

Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence

Class. Action. Lawsuit....(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

Why are you calling this an "accident". [an unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly...(Read More)

Small fishing boat left adrift safely rescued

The governor and a host of other very important officers and representatives welcome them?! Was the ...(Read More)

Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence

What a load of BS. Everyone knows a leopard can't change it's spots. Asking Phuket's inf...(Read More)

Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence

what a joke.......(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property

 