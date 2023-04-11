Phi Phi Island entry fees surge with e-ticketing

BANGKOK: The e-ticketing system introduced by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) in July 2020 has led to a 20-30% increase in revenue from entry fees to the Phi Phi islands.

Tuesday 11 April 2023, 09:59AM

Photo: NNT

The DNP reports that the system has generated an average of B1 million per day, totaling B137mn to date, reports state news agency NNT.

The islands receive approximately 4,000 visitors a day, with the majority being Russian and European tourists.

Despite the success of the e-ticketing system, the chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi-Phi National Park has noted issues with e-ticket verification due to poor telephone signals.

Additionally, tourists traveling to other islands such as Ko Phai and Phi Phi Don cannot use the e-ticketing system due to weak signal strength.

DNP Chief Atthaphon Charoenchansa aims to promote e-tickets for entry fees to all national parks within two years.

The pandemic led to the Hat Noppharat Thara Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park’s closure for two years, resulting in environmental improvements and the restoration of the ecological system on several islands. One example is Maya Bay, where several black-tipped reef sharks have returned.

In September 2020, Thailand’s five national parks announced a 100% increase in entrance fees for their attractions. Depending on the park, entrance fees range from B300-400 for adults and B150-200 for children**.

** Of note, the Thai version of the same report by NNT did not mention park entry fees. The Phuket News was informed by Thai visitors who entered the park last weekend that the entry fee for Thai children was B20 and B40 for Thai adults.