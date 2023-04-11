Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phi Phi Island entry fees surge with e-ticketing

Phi Phi Island entry fees surge with e-ticketing

BANGKOK: The e-ticketing system introduced by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) in July 2020 has led to a 20-30% increase in revenue from entry fees to the Phi Phi islands.

Tuesday 11 April 2023, 09:59AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The DNP reports that the system has generated an average of B1 million per day, totaling B137mn to date, reports state news agency NNT.

The islands receive approximately 4,000 visitors a day, with the majority being Russian and European tourists.

Despite the success of the e-ticketing system, the chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi-Phi National Park has noted issues with e-ticket verification due to poor telephone signals.

Additionally, tourists traveling to other islands such as Ko Phai and Phi Phi Don cannot use the e-ticketing system due to weak signal strength.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

DNP Chief Atthaphon Charoenchansa aims to promote e-tickets for entry fees to all national parks within two years.

The pandemic led to the Hat Noppharat Thara Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park’s closure for two years, resulting in environmental improvements and the restoration of the ecological system on several islands. One example is Maya Bay, where several black-tipped reef sharks have returned.

In September 2020, Thailand’s five national parks announced a 100% increase in entrance fees for their attractions. Depending on the park, entrance fees range from B300-400 for adults and B150-200 for children**.

** Of note, the Thai version of the same report by NNT did not mention park entry fees. The Phuket News was informed by Thai visitors who entered the park last weekend that the entry fee for Thai children was B20 and B40 for Thai adults.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket expects big holiday boost
Songkran law enforcement goes on show
Gen Anupong targets Songkran accident prevention
China ends Taiwan war games aimed at ‘sealing off’ island
Chiang Mai residents sue Prayut over haze
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Surin Beach cables to be buried, Cruise pollution worries, Tourist in fatal road crash || April 10
Youngsters win PPAO byelections
Baan & Beyond cracked pillar only cosmetic, not structural
Police deny lack of action over ‘dog pee’ brawl
Chinese Christians arrive in US after Thai detention
Phuket Bike Week set to return
Disaster officials record zero fires in Phuket in March
Thailand Sponsorship Market COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Surpassed Other Southeast Asian Markets
Unpaid traffic fine means no road tax renewal, confirms PLTO 
Phuket Opinion: The shame of knowing

 

Phuket community
Songkran law enforcement goes on show

Dog and Pony self-congratulatory show- nothing will change....(Read More)

Baan & Beyond cracked pillar only cosmetic, not structural

Dont worry: here they are all engineers with over twenty years of experience in the field. Incredibl...(Read More)

Chiang Mai residents sue Prayut over haze

Just the idea, that Thailand recognise twice a year a period they call,... 7 days of danger... Thin...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week set to return

Just what Phuket needs... More idiots on big motorbikes terrorising and hogging the roads. Another v...(Read More)

Gen Anupong targets Songkran accident prevention

That is one of the biggest problems this country has. Believing that just because somebody has a mil...(Read More)

Baan & Beyond cracked pillar only cosmetic, not structural

Why would you cover a drain pipe with concrete to make it look like a pillar in the first place? Tha...(Read More)

Chiang Mai residents sue Prayut over haze

Living at world's most polluted area on earth, ChiangMai province, must be very traumatic, knowi...(Read More)

Police deny lack of action over ‘dog pee’ brawl

Whole legal Phuket wakes up for a dog that urinate car wheels. Only on Phuket. Unbelieveble....(Read More)

Chinese Christians arrive in US after Thai detention

As usual, religion causing more problems and headaches. Why do people bother. Biggest scam in human ...(Read More)

Baan & Beyond cracked pillar only cosmetic, not structural

A whole fake pillar just for that ( leaking?) small drain pipe? I don't believe that thai explan...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Pacific Prime Thailand
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket

 