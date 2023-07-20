British International School, Phuket
Pheu Thai primed to form government after Pita loses vote

Pheu Thai primed to form government after Pita loses vote

BANGKOK: The Pheu Thai Party has emerged in pole position to form a new government after parliament rejected a bid to renominate Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat for a prime ministerial vote yesterday (July 19), citing a parliamentary meeting regulation.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 20 July 2023 09:04 AM

Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew speaks to reporters at the party’s headquarters on May 24. Pheu Thai Party has emerged in pole position to form a new government after parliament rejected a bid to renominate Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat for a prime ministerial vote yesterday (July 19). Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew speaks to reporters at the party’s headquarters on May 24. Pheu Thai Party has emerged in pole position to form a new government after parliament rejected a bid to renominate Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat for a prime ministerial vote yesterday (July 19). Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

After more than seven hours of debate on whether Regulation No.41 could be enforced against Mr Pita’s renomination, a majority of a joint sitting of MPs and senators voted in favour of the regulation.

The regulation prohibits a motion that has been rejected by parliament from being resubmitted during the same session, reports the Bangkok Post.

They argued an earlier motion regarding his PM nomination was already rejected by parliament on July 13 when Mr Pita failed to get the needed majority vote in the first round.

In light of this, Pheu Thai has emerged as a front-runner in forming a government, and all eyes are now on whether the party will remain an ally of the MFP under the MoU they signed or whether it will seek to form an alternative coalition by bringing in parties in the outgoing government and exclude the MFP, according to observers.

The Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath and Chartthaipattana parties, which are part of the outgoing government, oppose the MFP’s plan to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law.

They have made it clear they will not join any government if the MFP is part of it.

After the meeting, Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said: “At this moment, Pheu Thai still joins hands with the other coalition allies. Whether the MoU will be revised, I can’t give details yet because the eight coalition allies must discuss the matter first. We will also discuss whether more parties will be brought in.”

Dr Cholnan also said that House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has scheduled the next round of a prime ministerial vote for next Thursday.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul reiterated the party’s stance against any attempt to amend Section 112 yesterday.

“If Pheu Thai becomes the leader in forming a government, but the coalition still includes the MFP, which plans to amend Section 112, I won’t join it. I don’t want a minority government either,” Anutin said.

Chartthaipattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa also said the party will not do business with the MFP as long as it still insists on amending Section 112. Asked whether the party would join a new coalition led by Pheu Thai, Mr Varawut said it was premature to discuss the matter.

A source at Pheu Thai said the party should be given a chance to nominate its own PM candidate for the next round of voting after Mr Pita’s renomination was rejected.

The source said Pheu Thai has now gathered enough support from Bhumjaithai, the PPRP and Chartthaipattana, with a combined number of 282 MPs to form a stable government. Most of the 250 senators, who are known to have close ties with PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon, are also expected to back a PM candidate nominated by Pheu Thai, the source said.

“The MFP will not be forced out of a new coalition [led by Pheu Thai], but we will let it think for itself whether it should be part of the coalition as this will only lead to an impasse,” the source said.

Old guy | 20 July 2023 - 10:59:09 

@JohnC. Thailand doesn't harbor corrupt old thieves ... Thailand IS corrupt old thieves.
They don't want to change.

Prab | 20 July 2023 - 10:28:08 

well well for the next 4 years we will have the same old soup again... i feel  better that at least for 4 years we can still whatever we want and with a little tip to local official things will speed up without issue...let take advantage of this before the real change arrive on next election... let play their own game and screw the rest... after all TH is great for this too

JohnC | 20 July 2023 - 09:19:22 

Shame Shame Shame Thailand. The world is watching your complete lack of transparency and honesty. You will never be a democracy while you harbour corrupt old thieves so desperate to hang on to power they will lie and cheat any way they can get away with. And they are always allowed to get away with it because the old guard have set ip up so they can't lose. Thai people don't deserve this t...

 

