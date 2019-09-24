Pheu Thai MP convicted of murder

KHON KAEN: The Khon Kaen Provincial Court today (Sept 24) convicted Pheu Thai MP for Khon Kaen Nawat Tohcharoensuk of masterminding the murder of an assistant chief of the Khon Kaen Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO, or OrBorJor) six years ago.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 24 September 2019, 04:36PM

Pheu Thai MP for Khon Kaen Nawat Tohcharoensuk. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Pol Maj Gen Pairote Kujiraphan, investigative commander of Provincial Police Region 4, said at the Khon Kaen Court that the court found Nawat, 52, guilty of hiring other defendants, including two former policemen, to shoot dead Suchart Khotethum, then assistant chief of the Khon Kaen OrBorJor.

The victim was shot dead in front of his home in Muang district of Khon Kaen May 3, 2013, as he was about to leave for work.

The court found Nawat guilty as charged and sentenced him to death.

The court also ordered Nawat to pay B300,000 in compensation for the funeral costs of the dead man, said Maj Gen Pairote, who had handled interrogation during the case.

The ruling was based on witnesses' testimony, forensic evidence and phone calls, he said.

Nawat was detained at the provincial court awaiting a decision on his request for bail pending appeal.

Other defendants in a separate but related case are Pol Snr Sgt Maj Veerasak Channanpol, former head of a crime suppression squad of Nong Rua Police Station in Khon Kaen; Pol Lt Col Somjit Kaewprom, former Deputy Superintendent of Nong Rua Police; Prapan Sripilai; Boonchuay Jungklang; and Piyapong Meekampang.

In January 2017, the Appeal Court sentenced them to death and commuted the penalty to life imprisonment, except for Pol Lt Col Somjit, for their useful statements.

Nawat faced an arrest warrant on April 3 last year and surrendered on April 23. He had been released on bail of B2 million.

The Khon Kaen Provincial Court found that Nawat ordered the murder because the victim had an affair with his wife.

On the eve of the murder, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Veerasak, Pol Lt Col Somjit and Prapan met Nawat at his home in Khon Kaen Muang District. Then the three traveled past the victim’s home and Prapan was sent to Nawat’s home.

The court also found that Nawat and Pol Lt Col Somjit communicated via several phone calls before, on and after the murder date. Suchart was shot dead with several rounds of ammunition.

Nawat used to run a construction business in Nong Rua District of Khon Kaen and was an executive of the Khon Kaen OrBorJor.

Nawat is also accused of physical assault on fellow Pheu Thai MP Yutthapong Charasathien at their party headquarters on Sept 10.

