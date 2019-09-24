Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pheu Thai MP convicted of murder

Pheu Thai MP convicted of murder

KHON KAEN: The Khon Kaen Provincial Court today (Sept 24) convicted Pheu Thai MP for Khon Kaen Nawat Tohcharoensuk of masterminding the murder of an assistant chief of the Khon Kaen Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO, or OrBorJor) six years ago.

policedeathmurderhomicideviolence
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 24 September 2019, 04:36PM

Pheu Thai MP for Khon Kaen Nawat Tohcharoensuk. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Pheu Thai MP for Khon Kaen Nawat Tohcharoensuk. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Pol Maj Gen Pairote Kujiraphan, investigative commander of Provincial Police Region 4, said at the Khon Kaen Court that the court found Nawat, 52, guilty of hiring other defendants, including two former policemen, to shoot dead Suchart Khotethum, then assistant chief of the Khon Kaen OrBorJor.

The victim was shot dead in front of his home in Muang district of Khon Kaen May 3, 2013, as he was about to leave for work.

The court found Nawat guilty as charged and sentenced him to death.

The court also ordered Nawat to pay B300,000 in compensation for the funeral costs of the dead man, said Maj Gen Pairote, who had handled interrogation during the case.

The ruling was based on witnesses' testimony, forensic evidence and phone calls, he said.

Nawat was detained at the provincial court awaiting a decision on his request for bail pending appeal.

Other defendants in a separate but related case are Pol Snr Sgt Maj Veerasak Channanpol, former head of a crime suppression squad of Nong Rua Police Station in Khon Kaen; Pol Lt Col Somjit Kaewprom, former Deputy Superintendent of Nong Rua Police; Prapan Sripilai; Boonchuay Jungklang; and Piyapong Meekampang.

In January 2017, the Appeal Court sentenced them to death and commuted the penalty to life imprisonment, except for Pol Lt Col Somjit, for their useful statements.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Nawat faced an arrest warrant on April 3 last year and surrendered on April 23. He had been released on bail of B2 million.

The Khon Kaen Provincial Court found that Nawat ordered the murder because the victim had an affair with his wife.

On the eve of the murder, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Veerasak, Pol Lt Col Somjit and Prapan met Nawat at his home in Khon Kaen Muang District. Then the three traveled past the victim’s home and Prapan was sent to Nawat’s home.

The court also found that Nawat and Pol Lt Col Somjit communicated via several phone calls before, on and after the murder date. Suchart was shot dead with several rounds of ammunition.

Nawat used to run a construction business in Nong Rua District of Khon Kaen and was an executive of the Khon Kaen OrBorJor.

Nawat is also accused of physical assault on fellow Pheu Thai MP Yutthapong Charasathien at their party headquarters on Sept 10.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two tons of marine trash collected on Patong Beach in two hours
B71mn deal inked to solve landslides along Phuket runway road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Industrial-scale medical marijuana? Underpass bike crash? Politico death sentence! || September 24
Phuket Vegetarian Festival schedule of events announced
Two pilots killed in rainmaking plane crash
Phuket PHIST sees 1,000 join cry for action on climate change
Phuket haze eases, warning remains in effect
Thomas Cook collapses with 600,000 tourists stranded abroad
No gains for Bangkok land
Russian woman seriously injured in Chalong Underpass motorbike accident
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Teen drug bust! Phuket haze warning? Tiger carcasses on display as proof? || September 23
Phuket tourism officials forge Vietnam links
Suicides prompt police to let officers seek hometown duty
Death by alcohol: Autopsy finds alcohol intoxication took life of ‘pretty’ Lunlabelle
Phuket police net 17-year-old with 10k meth pills

 

Phuket community
Phuket police net 17-year-old with 10k meth pills

Is Phuket Officialdom aware of the fact that increase of arrival drugs, more youngsters involved, w...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving, yet to face bill for fixing streetlight

My reference was regarding playing with phone...and I'll still stand by with my assertion that w...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

DeK, lets wait and see what the fluid found in her vagina and the sperm investigation of men will te...(Read More)

Russian woman seriously injured in Chalong Underpass motorbike accident

BigA you have 100% right, only about money in the pocket for Chalong Police. ...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

Easy on DeK, no need to defend thai pretty female/male prostitutes who work under the flag of '...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

...And needed construction of a desalination plant can start now. While building, the budget can be ...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

The present Phuket water situation? Well: Phuket officials talk now 1 year about the water shortest....(Read More)

Smartwatch may hold clue to model’s death

Well, the whole investigations shuffles already in direction 'nothing' with that funny focus...(Read More)

Phuket haze eases, warning remains in effect

Phuket health authorities should publish a International Tourist Red Health Warning not to go now to...(Read More)

Russian woman seriously injured in Chalong Underpass motorbike accident

Accident happened on Friday afternoon. Still on Monday the police is in the .."I don't kno...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket