BANGKOK: The Pheu Thai Party today (Mar 27) announced the formation of a seven-party coalition government with 255 MPs, vowing to stop the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) returning to power.

politics

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 27 March 2019, 12:53PM

Key representatives of Pheu Thai and its allied parties at their press conference to announce their formation of a prospective coalition government, in Bangkok on Wednesday (Mar 27). Photo: Bangkok Post

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, a candidate for prime minister, said Pheu Thai and its six allies stood firm in their determination to prevent Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha remaining in power. The pro-democracy parties had the mandate to form a coalition government, she stressed.

Also present at the news announcement at the Lancaster Hotel, opposite Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Phetchaburi Road, were representatives of the Future Forward, Thai Liberal (Seri Ruam Thai), Prachachat, Puea Chart, Thai People Power and New Economics parties.

However, only the leaders of six parties were present to sign the agreement.

Khunying Sudarat admitted the March 24 general election was an uphill battle for the pro-democracy parties, with alleged misuse of state mechanisms, vote buying and irregularities in vote counting.

She said they were still actively seeking more allies.

Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit echoed Khunying Sudarat on their intention to remove the NCPO from power. He also said any attempt to form a minority government in the House would would lead only to chaos and deadlock.

He also urged the Election Commission (EC) to ensure transparency in electoral results.

Prachachat Party leader Wan Muhamad Nor Matha said the formation of a government with a minority of seats in the House would be in disrespect of the people’s voice. It would not be stable and would affect the national economy.

He said there was no sound reason for the EC to delay its announcement of electoral results, only an attempt to side with a particular party.

New Economics Party leader Mingkwan Sangsuwan did not show up at the news conference.

However, Pheu Thai secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai said the New Economics Party was in the coalition. Mr Mingkwan had confirmed its participation to him on Tuesday night.

Mr Mingkwan posted a message on his Facebook page around 7pm on Tuesday: “I am a person who keeps my word and political stand.’’

The party has six seats by unofficial count.

Read original story here.