THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Pheu Thai announces 7-party coalition with 255 MPs

BANGKOK: The Pheu Thai Party today (Mar 27) announced the formation of a seven-party coalition government with 255 MPs, vowing to stop the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) returning to power.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 27 March 2019, 12:53PM

Key representatives of Pheu Thai and its allied parties at their press conference to announce their formation of a prospective coalition government, in Bangkok on Wednesday (Mar 27). Photo: Bangkok Post

Key representatives of Pheu Thai and its allied parties at their press conference to announce their formation of a prospective coalition government, in Bangkok on Wednesday (Mar 27). Photo: Bangkok Post

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, a candidate for prime minister, said Pheu Thai and its six allies stood firm in their determination to prevent Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha remaining in power. The pro-democracy parties had the mandate to form a coalition government, she stressed.

Also present at the news announcement at the Lancaster Hotel, opposite Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Phetchaburi Road, were representatives of the Future Forward, Thai Liberal (Seri Ruam Thai), Prachachat, Puea Chart, Thai People Power and New Economics parties.

However, only the leaders of six parties were present to sign the agreement.

Khunying Sudarat admitted the March 24 general election was an uphill battle for the pro-democracy parties, with alleged misuse of state mechanisms, vote buying and irregularities in vote counting.

She said they were still actively seeking more allies.

Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit echoed Khunying Sudarat on their intention to remove the NCPO from power. He also said any attempt to form a minority government in the House would would lead only to chaos and deadlock.

He also urged the Election Commission (EC) to ensure transparency in electoral results.

Prachachat Party leader Wan Muhamad Nor Matha said the formation of a government with a minority of seats in the House would be in disrespect of the people’s voice. It would not be stable and would affect the national economy.

Splash Beach Club

He said there was no sound reason for the EC to delay its announcement of electoral results, only an attempt to side with a particular party.

New Economics Party leader Mingkwan Sangsuwan did not show up at the news conference.

However, Pheu Thai secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai said the New Economics Party was in the coalition. Mr Mingkwan had confirmed its participation to him on Tuesday night.

Mr Mingkwan posted a message on his Facebook page around 7pm on Tuesday: “I am a person who keeps my word and political stand.’’

The party has six seats by unofficial count.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Poll problems prompt EU, Anfrel to voice concern
SPECIAL REPORT: Phuket election results to stand, vote count confirmed manually
Thailand elects its first ever disabled MP
Petition to impeach EC hits 660,000 names
Unofficial poll results delayed again as complaints mount
Democrats fall in Phuket
Prayut set to retain grip on top job
Phuket goes to the polls for national election
Representatives of foreign countries, international organisations observe national election
Voters throng polling stations to cast ballots
Phuket Opinion: A vote for everything, or a vote for nothing?
Phuket makes final preparations for national election
Police warn of election alcohol ban
High Phuket voter turnout expected for national election
Rookie parties to redefine poll strategies

 

Phuket community
Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

Good. You have just confirmed what the article has stated. Best familiarise yourself too with compa...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

I fully understand the "Culture". The culture is; take as much money off the farang, anywa...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

..... Are you suggesting that all these tourists renting motorbikes have licenses? Have you ever bee...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ‘urges’ action to save water ‘in case of drought’

'There's' a 'lot' of 'words' in this 'article' in 'quotes...(Read More)

Prayut set to retain grip on top job

"They to old to understand what Thailand needs" Yep,for that they should ask the serial po...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"They allow the rental agents...to rent to foreigners without a bike license"The article s...(Read More)

No ‘tsunami alert’, just notice to be aware, says Phuket disaster chief

Someone starts to panic again.Maybe time for him to erect a tent on a mountain and to stock up emerg...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ‘urges’ action to save water ‘in case of drought’

Reading Governors addressing/statement, he perfectly avoided to touch matters seriously. Further tha...(Read More)

Mayor announces plan to prevent water crisis

How many water trucks does the governor, mayor and their cronies own or operate?...(Read More)

Mayor announces plan to prevent water crisis

Preventing a water crisis? What a utterly nonsense! Phuket is suffering a water crisis! Due to short...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Ride 4 Kids 2019
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 