Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phetchaburi man nabbed in Phuket with meth

Phetchaburi man nabbed in Phuket with meth

PHUKET: An anti-narcotics task force operating directly under the Phuket Provincial Office yesterday (5 June ) arrested a Phetchaburi man for possession of methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

crimedrugs
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 June 2020, 04:55PM

Jakka Tonsuk, 28, was arrested yesterday with five meth pills. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Jakka Tonsuk, 28, was arrested yesterday with five meth pills. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The information about the arrest was revealed to The Phuket News today (June 6) by Siripong Leeprasit of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center, a provincial-level anti-narcotics task force.

As Mr Siripong explained, officials received a tip-off from an undercover agent and arrested Jakka “Tee” Tonsuk, 28, at about 2.40pm yesterday. The arrest was conducted at Soi Pasak 8 in tambon Cherng Thalay.

The man was walking along the street in a strange manner, Mr Siripong added.

Having searched Mr Jakka, officials found him in possession of five metamphetamine pills. The suspect was taken to Cherng Thalay Police Station to be questioned and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai student returns from Russia, tests positive for COVID-19
More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights
Phuket beaches to open on June 9
Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in Phuket, total stands at 227
Tourist spots, national parks face quotas
Phuket marks 11 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
Buses start rolling into Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Work permit holders to return? 1 new Thailand COVID case! Thai Activist abducted? || June 5
Water outage to affect Wichit
Governor invites envoys to inspect Phuket 
Pubs, soapy massages eyed for opening
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pubs, sport competitions set for restart? Drugs lead in Phuket murder-suicide! || June 4
Phuket Bus terminal readies for relaunch
Phuket Commerce office relaunches ‘Blue Flag’ market to provide vendors COVID-19 relief
TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

 

Phuket community
Phuket beaches to open on June 9

@friend Shocking news ! @ Kurt Why you complain about an "Orwell" happening ? Isn'...(Read More)

Thai student returns from Russia, tests positive for COVID-19

It is a good idea to check people returning from overseas, but I'm pretty sure that if you teste...(Read More)

Tourist spots, national parks face quotas

My brother told me NEVER add an app to your phone unless you can get it from the Apple store or the ...(Read More)

Governor invites envoys to inspect Phuket 

Wow, the bitter malcontents are out in full force today!...(Read More)

Phuket beaches to open on June 9

Finally the beaches will open and already the "second wave" of complains arrives....(Read More)

Pubs, soapy massages eyed for opening

Have to agree with "gordonreg". People who don't like Bars,Discos etc. can easily avoi...(Read More)

Phuket beaches to open on June 9

I want to go surfing tomorrow do I need to wear a face mask it’s not clear from this notice ...(Read More)

Phuket beaches to open on June 9

Thorfinger @ don’t forget your umbrella and poncho ...(Read More)

Phuket beaches to open on June 9

Let’s hope they have told the lifeguards beach’s are opening or they will be fishing a lot of de...(Read More)

Phuket beaches to open on June 9

Thank you Phuket Govt. Finally commonsense has prevailed. I will be straight down to a beach and d...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket

 