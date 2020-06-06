The information about the arrest was revealed to The Phuket News today (June 6) by Siripong Leeprasit of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center, a provincial-level anti-narcotics task force.
As Mr Siripong explained, officials received a tip-off from an undercover agent and arrested Jakka “Tee” Tonsuk, 28, at about 2.40pm yesterday. The arrest was conducted at Soi Pasak 8 in tambon Cherng Thalay.
The man was walking along the street in a strange manner, Mr Siripong added.
Having searched Mr Jakka, officials found him in possession of five metamphetamine pills. The suspect was taken to Cherng Thalay Police Station to be questioned and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.
