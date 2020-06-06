Phetchaburi man nabbed in Phuket with meth

PHUKET: An anti-narcotics task force operating directly under the Phuket Provincial Office yesterday (5 June ) arrested a Phetchaburi man for possession of methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 June 2020, 04:55PM

Jakka Tonsuk, 28, was arrested yesterday with five meth pills. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The information about the arrest was revealed to The Phuket News today (June 6) by Siripong Leeprasit of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center, a provincial-level anti-narcotics task force.

As Mr Siripong explained, officials received a tip-off from an undercover agent and arrested Jakka “Tee” Tonsuk, 28, at about 2.40pm yesterday. The arrest was conducted at Soi Pasak 8 in tambon Cherng Thalay.

The man was walking along the street in a strange manner, Mr Siripong added.

Having searched Mr Jakka, officials found him in possession of five metamphetamine pills. The suspect was taken to Cherng Thalay Police Station to be questioned and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.