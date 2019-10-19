THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phase 2 of Taste-Shop-Spend tour scheme ups game

BANGKOK: The second phase of perks for spending outside home provinces under the Taste-Shop-Spend scheme will offer cash back of up to 20% of spending worth up to 50,000 baht, with the number of recipients capped at 2 million.


By Bangkok Post

Saturday 19 October 2019, 11:30AM

The government will launch the second phase of perks to boost spending and promote tourism. Photo: Prasit Tangprasert / Bangkok Post

The second phase will provide a higher cash rebate to encourage those with high purchasing power to spend, said Charnkitt Dejvitak, the vice-minister attached to the prime minister.

The second phase's details have been approved by Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and are set to go before the cabinet next Tuesday, Mr Charnkitt said.

Registration for the second phase will be opened shortly after the cabinet gives the nod, he said.

The second phase's recipients will receive 15% cash back for spending of up to 30,000 baht at participating merchants through Krungthai Bank's Pao Tang app. The rebate rate will rise to 20% for more than 30,000 to 50,000 baht spent.

"Target groups of the second phase are unlike those of the first one," Mr Charnkitt said.

"The Finance Ministry is aiming at those who have high purchasing power for the second phase. First phase's recipients are eligible to the same privilege as the second one when they spend through Pao Tang app," he added.

In the event that the second phase receives an overwhelming response from the public, the Finance Ministry could consider increasing the number of recipients.

The cash rebate scheme will be extended to the year-end from Nov 30 to help boost the economy.

The first phase of Taste-Shop-Spend, part of the 316-billion-baht stimulus package, comprises a 1,000-baht cash giveaway and a 15% cash rebate for spending of up to 30,000 baht for 10 million recipients aged 18 and up.

Mr Charnkitt said the Finance Ministry will reallocate the leftover budget from the 19-billion-baht budget for the first phase to finance the second phase to avoid additional fiscal burden.

