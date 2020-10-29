Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phangan voted Asia’s ‘third best’ island

THAILAND: Koh Phangan in Surat Thani has been voted the third best island in Asia, according to the readers’ choice awards by travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler.

tourismnatural-resources
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 29 October 2020, 01:55PM

Holidaymakers enjoy the sun at Than Sadet beach on Koh Phangan, voted the third best island in Asia in this year’s readers’ choice awards by ‘Conde Nast Traveler’ magazine. Photo: Karnjana Ayuwatanachai.

Provincial governor Wichawut Jinto said yesterday (Oct 28) that Koh Phangan has been hailed as one of the best islands in the world. It was rated among the “five best tourist islands in Asia”. Topping the chart were Cebu and the Visayan Islands in the Philippines.

Mr Wichawut said the magazine presented Rin Nok beach on Koh Phangan where more than 30,000 mostly foreign tourists attend full moon party nights. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has halted these.

The governor said Koh Phangan had more to offer than the full moon party. He said the island boasts a blend of nightlife and beautiful natural scenery. The beach is a perfect cove flanked by mountains.

Dan About Thailand

Tourists can fly to Koh Samui and catch a ferry to the island, he said.

He said Koh Phangan also has other beautiful beaches - such as Thong Nai Pan, Khuad and Yao beaches. Apart from the beaches, Than Sadet waterfall is also a landmark attraction.

The governor gave his assurance that medical facilities on Koh Phangan are adequately equipped with healthcare services amid concerns of any fresh outbreak of COVID-19.

