Phang Nga welcomes first tourists from Phuket Sandbox project

Phang Nga welcomes first tourists from Phuket Sandbox project

PHUKET: Phang Nga organised a welcome parade last Friday (July 16), to greet the first foreign tourist couple from the Phuket Sandbox project who have traveled on to Khao Lak.

tourismCoronavirusCOVID-19
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 19 July 2021, 10:16AM

The welcome party. Photo: NNT

The welcome party. Photo: NNT

At La Vela Khao Lak Hotel on Bang Niang Beach, in Khuk Khak subdistrict, Phang Nga province, Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Thipphayaphongthada welcomed the first tourist couple visiting under the Phuket Sandbox project.

The couple stayed in Phuket for 14 days before traveling to Khao Lak, Phang Nga. They were welcomed with a Tom-Tom parade and were granted garlands and souvenirs from the Tourism Authority of Thailand. They also joined a group photo session before checking into their hotel.

The British couple, listed only as Mr and Mrs Cullen, was among the first batch of foreign tourists who arrived in Phuket on July 1 and booked a stay in Khao Lak from July 16-25.

Once their stay there finishes they will return to Phuket before flying back to England.

jurgphuket | 19 July 2021 - 14:48:23 

I hope that they make a new PCR test before try to they reenter Phuket...

 

