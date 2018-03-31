PHUKET: A suspect wanted under a court warrant issued five years ago in Phang Nga was arrested while cycling in Srisoonthorn yesterday morning (Mar 31).

According to police, Kittikorn looked suspicious as he was cycling being loaded with bags. Photo: Thalang Police

A team of Thalang Police offices led by Capt Suchart Luecha arrested Kittikorn Somsert while he was riding his bicycle in central Phuket.

“The man was arrested at 10:30am when he was passing a police checkpoint on Soi Faktong in Srisoonthorn's Moo 5. Kittikorn was riding his bicycle and looked suspicious as he was loaded with bags”, Capt Suchart said.

“We asked him to stop and searched him finding different items. When asked, Kittikorn first talked in circles but finally admitted that he had stolen all those things from a house in Moo 8 in Pa Khlok. We first took Kittikorn to the house and later to Thalang Police Station for questioning,” Capt Suchart added.

According to Capt Suchart, a Nikon D 7200 camera, Calvin Klein and Giordano watches, a Yamaha guitar and B3,370 in coins were seized from the suspect.

“Not long after that, local lawyer Panuwat Somrit came to the station to report that various possessions had been stolen from his house. Mr Panuwat confirmed that all items seized from Kittikorn belong to him,” Capt Suchart noted.

“Kittikorn was charged with house theft. We also found that on Mar 25, 2013 the Phang Nga Provincial Court issued a warrant to arrest Kittikorn for another house theft. According to the warrant, Kittikorn stole some items from a house in Thai Muang district of Phang Nga province on Oct 1, 2012,” he added.