Phang Nga student loses leg after second cross-jab, then dies

BANGKOK: A student in Phang Nga who developed blood clots after getting her second COVID-19 vaccine shot and her left leg was amputated has since died of a haemorrhagic stroke after brain surgery.

COVID-19Vaccinedeath
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 27 October 2021, 09:27AM

Rescue volunteers take the body of 20-year-old student Ketsiree Kongkaew to Ao Luk district of Krabi province on Monday night for funeral rites and burial. Image: Capture from @nbtpng-Radio Thailand Facebook page

Rescue volunteers take the body of 20-year-old student Ketsiree Kongkaew to Ao Luk district of Krabi province on Monday night for funeral rites and burial. Image: Capture from @nbtpng-Radio Thailand Facebook page

Ketsiree Kongkaew, 20, a student at Phang Nga Community College, died on Monday morning (Oct 25) at Songklanagarind Hospital, Thai media reported on Tuesday, reported the Bangkok Post.

She had been inoculated first with the Sinovac vaccine, and then given AstraZeneca as her second dose. 

Her grandmother Harlia Kongkaew, 85, of Ban Thadan village in  Muang district of Phang Nga, took the young woman’s body from Songkhlanagarind Hospital on Monday afternoon for  Islamic funeral rites in Ao Luk district of Krabi prvonce.

They travelled by a rescue foundation vehicle.

The old woman has a small grocery shop in Baan Thadan and her granddaughter lived with her there. 

Adul Chuthong, chief of Muang Phang Nga district led local officials and teachers in offering  moral support to the old woman and other relatives. Ketsiree’s body was to be interred at Ban Bagan burial ground in Au Luk district. 

After the ceremony, the grandmother was to return to her house on Koh Panyee in Phang Nga province.

Anupong Thammarong, 25, a classmate of Ketsiree from the same village, said a doctor from Songklanagarind Hospital had phoned the grandmother late on Friday night, asking for permission to perform surgery. The doctor said Ketsiree had bleeding in her brain.

The grandmother and relatives gave their permission. After the operation, the young woman  remained unconscious. She was reliant on a ventilator and was pronounced dead on Monday morning after a haemorrhagic stroke.

The doctors said the brain haemorrhage was a side effect of the thrombolytic drugs used to treat blood clots, Mr Anupong said.

Ketsiree was reported to have earlier suffered an acute arterial occlusion, or blockage of a limb artery, after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine as her second shot.

According to Jamras Khanadpol, director of Phang Nga Community College, she began feeling unwell after her second shot on Aug 13.

She complained of a fever and chest pains about three days later, her classmate Anupong said. She went to see a doctor at Phang Nga Hospital, who diagnosed her with a bladder infection.

Ketsiree was later rushed back to the hospital after she experienced severe pain in her left leg. She was referred to Surat Thani Hospital, where an X-ray revealed blood clots that required urgent surgery.

As her condition continued to worsen, the hospital transferred her to the better-equipped Krabi Hospital, then to Songklanagarind Hospital in Hat Yai, where doctors decided to amputate her leg, Mr Anupong said.

The National Health Security Office has given Ketsiree’s  family financial assistance of B400,000.

