Phang Nga mahout killed by elephant

PHUKET: A 32-year-old mahout has been gored to death in Phang Nga by an elephant that livestock officers say went into a frenzy from hot weather.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 18 August 2022, 09:15AM

Photo: Kitti Wongratanawut

Lt Col Sorasak Chandee of the Takua Thung Police was called to the scene, a rubber plantation in 3 Baan Nai Yan in Moo 3, Tambon Tha Yu, at 11:30am yesterday (Aug 17).

At the scene, rescue workers and medical staff found the body of Supachai Wongtwin, 32, who had been repeatedly gored to death.

Mr Supachai was the son of Thaworn ‘Kaduan’ Wongtwin, former Chief of the Khok Charoen Tambon Administrative Organisation in Thap Put District.

Mr Supachai had brought the elephant, 20-year-old Pong Paeng, to the plantation to haul rubber wood, police reported.

However, very hot weather in the morning had caused the elephant to go into a frenzy, using its tusks to attack Mr Supachai, they added.

Livestock officers found Pong Pang some 500 metres from where Mr suchai’s body was found, and used tranquiliser darts to sedate the elephant.

Mr Supachai’s body was recovered in order for funeral arrangements to be made, and the elephant was taken into care.