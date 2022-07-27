Tengoku
Phang-nga international marathon confirmed

MARATHON: Authorities have confirmed the 2022 Phang-nga International Marathon is to take place on Aug 12-13 at Khao Lak Beach under the Royal Cup Somdej Phra Kanitthathirat Department of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Marathon
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 July 2022, 03:33PM

The marathon is expected to attract many well known runners from all over the world who will compete across a 5.9km fun run, a 10.5km mini marathon, a 42km marathon and a “fancy” run. No specific details have been provided at time press relating to age or gender categorisation.

The 42km marathon will take place at night to avail the cooler conditions, with lights and sounds in place to assist runners around the course.

There will be a total of B1.724 million in prize money on offer, with the best performing Thai runners receiving the “Best of Thailand” award and prize money in each category.

Phang-nga Governor Chamroen Thiphayapongthada announced the marathon at a press conference at Phang-nga provincial hall yesterday (July 26). Joining him was Phang-nga Deputy Governor Thaloengsak Nuttaphum and representatives from the Phang-nga International Marathon Organising Committee.

The marathon will be know as “The Happiness Home of Runner”, said Governor Chamroen and strives to promote Phang-nga as a leading sports province in both Thailand and the Asean region, as per directives as part of a five-year sustainability plan outlined by the Sports and Tourism office.

He added that it is hoped the race will be become regarded as one of the leading marathons in Thailand and that the designated track is one of the best in the world that will appeal to international runners by providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Governor Chamroen further explained that the marathon hopes to become recognised by and receive support from the Association of Athletics of Thailand (AAT) under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty (AAT), Athletics Federation of Asia (AAA), Federation of International Athletics Associations (FIAA) and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).

The committee has also requested official certification assessments at all levels for the races from the Association of Long-distance Running Organisers (AIMS).

Applications are open now until Saturday (July 30). Further details can be found at the race’s official homepage.

