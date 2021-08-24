Phang Nga hopes to welcome 30,000 travelers under ‘Sandbox 7+7’ scheme

BANGKOK: Phang Nga province is set to welcome 30,000 travelers under the ‘Sandbox 7+7’ extension scheme, generating B2.5 billion throughout the fourth quarter, reports the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).



By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 24 August 2021, 03:57PM

Image: NNT

The TAT has reported that more than 700 room nights were booked for August and September across four extended areas, including Phang Nga, after the registration for the Certificate of Entry (COE) for ‘7+7+ scheme opened last Monday (Aug 16), reports state news agency NNT.

Phang Nga Tourism Association president Chayabol Hirankanokkul said tourism operators project 5,000 travelers in September, generating B800 million.

Tourists can visit other destinations after seven days in the Phuket ‘Sandbox’, including the provincial reopening plan ‘Phang Nga Prompt’, comprising Khao Lak and Koh Yao, Mr Chayabolsaid.

There are 75 hotels certified to the Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus standard, of which 25% will open for tourists during the first stage of the scheme, Mr Chayabol added.

“If the outbreak situation and travel sentiment improve, 50 to 60 SHA Plus hotels will reopen in the last quarter of this year,” he said.