Phang Nga COVID tests for residents only

PHUKET: The Phang Nga provincial government have issued a new order stating local medical clinics can only conduct COVID-19 tests on residents or people working in the province.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 July 2021, 05:03PM

Copy of the order. Photo: Phang Nga PR Dept

The order, issued on Sunday (July 4) by Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada and marked to be in affect from now on until the further notice, came after a spate of people from other provinces wishing to travel to Phuket had gone to Phang Nga seeking to undergo testing.

The order explained that the Communicable Disease Committee had already met and decided on the following:

Clinic medical staff can file requests seeking approval to conduct COVID tests to the Phang Nga Public Health Office (PPHO). Once the request has been examined and received PPHO approval clinics can start the tests.

Clinics must also present clear plans for how they intend to handle any cases that return COVID positive.

People seeking a test must be able to prove that they are local Phang Nga residents by presenting an identification card or a confirmation certificate issued by an employer.

In order for any migrant workers to take a test, they must be able to produce a valid work permit supported by evidence that their employer resides in the province.

In the event that a positive case of infection is detected, the clinic must inform and advise the relevant individual and notify a hospital or medical centre immediately so the infected person can receive treatment. It is the responsibility of the clinic to also inform disease control officers in this situation.

The order requested the full cooperation of all medical centres to adhere to the ruling to ensure the health and safety of all is protected and to control any chance of the disease spreading.

Violations of the order would be considered an offence under Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act, which incurs a fine not exceeding B20,000.

Additionally, violators may be punished under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree, which entails being liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or a fine not exceeding B40,000, or both.

