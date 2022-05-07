Phang Nga COVID restrictions clarified by provincial order

PHUKET: Restaurants in Phang Nga can now legally serve alcohol until midnight like their counterparts in Phuket according to a the most recent provincial order by Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada. Yet many other restrictions remain in force and entertainment venues are still formally banned unless they are “food and beverage outlets”.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Sunday 8 May 2022, 10:00AM

Phang Nga Provincial Order No. 2165/2565 was shared by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, last Thursday (May 5) as information “for those who have to go to Phang Nga”.

“Please study,” the Phuket Info Center asked.

The five-page order is entitled “Closing of places and stipulating measures for surveillance, prevention and control of the epidemic of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) No. 100” and contains a list of prohibited, restricted and allowed activities in Phang Nga from May 1. The measures are mostly in line with those enforced in Phuket.

“The current situation with the epidemic of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has a tendency to ease with the numbers of new infections and people needing medical care reducing. Therefore, to restore people’s livelihoods to be close to normal, economic activities can be continued in parallel with the management of public health,” says the order by Governor Chamroen, a Phuket native in charge of the neighbouring province.

According to the document, the Phang Nga Provincial Communicable Disease Committee agreed to maintain the ban on all types of gambling places; all types of entertainment venues (pubs, bars, karaokes etc); saunas, bath-houses and similar places including those with massage. Yet, there is no ban on restaurants which has by now become the standard way of bypassing the restrictions.

Schools and educational institutions of all types can conduct on-site classes and other activities in line with COVID-19 protection measures prescribed by authorities. At the same time they should arrange risk assessment before conducting any teaching, exams, training or activities. In case of risk, alternative teaching methods – such as remote teaching – should be implemented.

The order prohibits holding crowd activities which may lead to COVID-19 spreading as well as performing “any acts which may cause unsanitary conditions and lead to infectious diseases spreading”. Moving migrant workers in and out of Phang Nga province is allowed only “if there is a necessity”.

«The employer should submit an application and obtain a permission to relocate workers from the district chief or the communicable disease control officer assigned by the district chief,” the order explains.

Food or beverage outlets can serve customers within normal operation hours specified in corresponding laws. Live music in restaurants is allowed if there are no more than five performers on stage.

“Musicians must maintain social distance and avoid contact with clients and wear masks all the time. Performing without masks is allowed only to singers or musicians playing wind instruments,” the order says.

Consumption of liquor or alcoholic beverages in food and beverage outlets is allowed only at venues with SHA+ and Thai Stop COVID 2+ certificates. Legal alcohol serving and consumption time ends at midnight.

“Strict adherence to the disease prevention measures is prescribed by the government,” the order warns.

Health establishments, spas and Thai massage parlors are allowed to operate by appointment only and not after midnight. Strict adherence to the disease prevention measures is required as well.

Health treatments with water should be provided only to fully vaccinated customers or those with a negative RT-PCR or ATK test made within 72 hours before treatment.

Activities of cockfighting, fish fighting, horse racing, bull fighting, boxing and bird racing can be allowed with permission from the authorised person under the Gambling Act, B.E. 1935. Organisers must strictly follow the safety measures prescribed by the government under control of district chiefs or communicable disease control officers assigned by the district chiefs.

All people in the area of Phang Nga Province must wear masks all the time when outside of their places of residence or in public; and follow other key protection measures such as social distancing, avoiding crowded large gatherings of people, using Thai Chana and Mor Chana mobile apps, washing hands frequently.

Activities such as training sessions, meetings, seminars are allowed with adherence to applicable COVID-19 prevention measures. In case of more than 500 people attending, a special permission is required.

Weddings, funerals, ordinations and similar ceremonies and social events are allowed with permission from district chiefs or communicable disease control officers and in compliance with disease prevention measure. Same applies to concerts, music performances, festivals, fairs, or other events that involve large groups of people.

Traveling without urgent necessity is not encouraged, though not banned. Government organisations are urged to conduct risk assessment and arrange staff to work from home for five days in case of discovering a person which might pose threat of COVID-19 spreading. The said person can return to their workplace after a negative ATK test. Business owners are urged to conduct risk assessment as well and practice appropriate protection measures such as work from home, alternating working days, etc.

Persons entering the area of Phang Nga province via Takua Pa checkpoints should undergo screening “for the benefit of surveillance, prevention and control over the spread of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)”. Other districts should consider setting up checkpoints and conducting screening “as necessary and appropriate”.

Phang Nga hotels and “any other accommodations similar to hotels” should monitor guest flow in accordance with the rules and guidelines installed by the government

“All high risk contacts are required to be isolated or quarantined at a place and for a time period specified by a communicable disease control officer until a medical examination and then the end of the contagious period of the disease or the end of the cause of quarantine,” the order says. People with COVID-19 symptoms should notify relevant officials or medical personnel immediately.

The order includes the standard warnings that any person who violates or fails to comply with it may be punished under Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558, which incurs a penalty of a fine of up to B20,000, or Section 52 of the same Act, which incurs a penalty of up to one year in jail or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.

Violators may also be punished under Section 18 of the Royal Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations, which incurs a penalty of up to two years in jail or a fine of up to B40,000, or both.