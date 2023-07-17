British International School, Phuket
Phang Nga airport 'needed'

Phang Nga airport ‘needed’

BANGKOK: The Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee (JPPSCC) in the Andaman provinces has urged Airports of Thailand (AoT) to continue its feasibility study on Phang Nga Airport.


By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 July 2023 09:04 AM

The plans for the new airport to be built in Phang Nga were explained to Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanavisit during a site inspection yesterday in 2019. Photo: PR Phang Nga / file

The plans for the new airport to be built in Phang Nga were explained to Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanavisit during a site inspection yesterday in 2019. Photo: PR Phang Nga / file

A meeting of the JPPSCC in the Andaman provinces of Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong and Satun was held recently to continue talks with Phuket Airport after the AoT decided to defer the project, reports the Bangkok Post.

Jaran Pandang, deputy director of Phuket Airport, said the AoT’s policy, planning and budget committee decided to defer the plan to build Phang Nga airport because the AoT must abide by a Cabinet resolution from August 2022.

The Cabinet ordered the AoT to oversee the management of Udon Thani, Buri Ram and Krabi international airports and suspended the plan to build an airport in Phang Nga.

The AoT received an  B11-million budget in November 2020 for a preliminary feasibility study for the airport.

The terms of reference were set in May 2021. The investment needed is around B100 billion and the airport could be complete by 2027. But the project has been suspended since last year.

Lertsak Ponklin, president of the Phang Nga Tourism Association, urged the JPPSCC to ask the AoT to keep the project going as it could take up to 10 years to build the airport.

Phuket airport has reached its full capacity of 14mn passengers a year. If it is expanded, it can handle up to 17mn, still below its peak period when it handled about 18mn passengers before the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“I cannot imagine when the economy picks up and when it is high season, how crowded Phuket airport will be. So, we need to prepare,” Mr Jaran said.

christysweet | 17 July 2023 - 16:42:16 

And the band played on....

Kurt | 17 July 2023 - 12:32:07 

When will they start first to make sustainable and environment friendly of everything what it is now around us? When they start seeing that only quantity thinking instead of practicing quality doing makes Phuket a disaster. Does it needs 'strange' eyes to tell them. 'Loosing Expo-28' should be a signal, a warning, to change the course of thinking.

megamind | 17 July 2023 - 10:26:15 

the traffic is already bad even in low season, The pollution level rached a point of no return. 20 condominiun are on construction. The waste colletion has no more space. Water supply in high season isnt enough and new ariport needed? Maybe more critical sense instead of pure hypocrisy needed.

PlasticJim | 17 July 2023 - 10:18:21 

Another money in family and mates pockets project on way. I thought Krabi airport is not that busy and really not see why should have 3 big airport so close each others.

JohnC | 17 July 2023 - 09:19:19 

Or just stop trying to cram more and more tourists on to Phuket. what ever happened to the official's plans to get quality tourists instead of quantities of tourists?

 

Phuket community
Coalition bloc to meet ahead of 2nd vote

One attendee said everyone hopes to get the forwarding address of everyone there. ...(Read More)

Phang Nga airport ‘needed’

And the band played on.... ...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi driver apologises for losing temper

No place else in the world would this be unusual and, certainly, not a story. In Thailand, however, ...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi driver apologises for losing temper

Instead, the PLTO mafia kingpin negotiates the standard wai and insincere apology from the moto-cart...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi driver apologises for losing temper

Mototaxi vermin showing his true colors. This punk knew what the deal was when he accepted the fare,...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov opens Russian consulate in Phuket

When I contacted them recently about a “deranged” Russian citizen who has been causing trouble i...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi driver apologises for losing temper

being robbed of your money even the price as agreed upon _mutually_ before the rider accepted the ri...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov opens Russian consulate in Phuket

Russian foreign minister Lavrov was not coming to Phuket just to open a simple russian consulate-gen...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi driver apologises for losing temper

Minging over 44 baht- 'quality' tourist clearly....(Read More)

Phang Nga airport ‘needed’

When will they start first to make sustainable and environment friendly of everything what it is now...(Read More)

 

