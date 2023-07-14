PGA Tour, LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal

GOLF: The PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund have dropped a provision from their framework agreement that barred LIV Golf and the Tour from recruiting each other’s players, the PGA Tour confirmed yesterday (July 13).

By AFP

Friday 14 July 2023 09:35 AM

South African golfer Charl Schwartzel plays a last shot during the LIV Golf Invitational Series in St. Albans, England, in June 2022. Photo: AFP

The move comes after the US Department of Justice raised concerns it could violate antitrust law.

“Based on discussions with staff at the Department of Justice, we chose to remove specific language from the Framework Agreement,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

“While we believe the language is lawful, we also consider it unnecessary in the spirit of cooperation and because all parties are negotiating in good faith.”

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour stunningly announced on June 7 they had agreed to a deal with the Saudi backers of the rebel LIV Golf circuit that would see the organisations join forces.

The agreement still being finalized follows a bitter two-year civil war that erupted after the launch of LIV Golf, which lured top PGA Tour talent with record US$25 million purses and money guarantees.

The deal has sparked scrutiny not only from the Department of Justice but also from US legislators, with the US Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations holding a hearing this week into the controversial tie-up.

In addition to antitrust concerns, critics have cited human rights abuses by the Saudi regime.

The PGA Tour has painted the union as a means of healing the rift in the global game - and avoiding lengthy and costly litigation.

“The Framework Agreement sets the stage for an exciting future for professional golf that re-establishes competition at the highest levels of the sport and creates the biggest stage for everyone - players, sponsors, and fans,” the Tour said in its statement yesterday.

McIlroy would ‘retire’ before joining LIV Golf

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has said he would retire before joining the breakaway LIV Golf tour after it emerged he had been offered a franchise in the Saudi-backed project.

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth, I would retire,” said McIlroy, after his six under par first round at the Scottish Open yesterday.

“That’s how I feel about it. I would play the majors, but I’d be pretty comfortable.”

A number of leading players who remained loyal to the PGA Tour have been critical of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for the lack of information they were given prior to the signing of a framework agreement.

McIlroy has been an outspoken defender of the PGA Tour and again refused to criticise Monahan, who will return to work on July 17 after a month away due to a medical issue.

“I’ve read a quote that they (the PGA Tour) were negotiating their survival. That’s a very fair thing for a business to do,” added McIlroy.

“I’m just apathetic towards all the noise around it. The thing I’ve realised, no matter what I do or say, or try to show leadership, I’m going to be just fine.

“I’ve tried to step up for maybe the guys that didn’t have a voice early on, but I think with everything that’s transpired over the last few weeks, the players are going to find themselves more and more at the table to try to get whatever it is that they want out of it.”

On the course, McIlroy shot an eagle and six birdies as his round of opening 64 left him three shots off the lead.

South Korea’s An Byeong-hun recorded a flawless 61 that equalled the course record at the Renaissance Club.

American Davis Riley is second on seven under.

“It’s a really good start,” McIlroy said. “I’ve not had particularly great results around this course the last couple of times but I feel like my game is definitely in better shape now.

“I feel like I’m coming in here playing really good golf, producing good results and getting myself in contention and I’m just really trying to do the same things and adapt to the different conditions we’re going to face over the next couple of weeks.”

An had an even better day as he picked up nine birdies in a bogey-free round.

“I couldn’t play any better,” said the world number 131, who could secure himself a place at Hoylake by finishing in the top three players not to have already qualified.

“I drove it well, chipped it well, putted well.”

Belgium’s Thomas Detry joined McIlroy in the clubhouse on six under.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is back at two under.