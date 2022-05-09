The injections will be provided for those receiving their first, second, third or fourth vaccination jab, said an announcement by the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBortor).
Recipients will need to register with the Cherng Talay Community Health Centre today (May 9) to ensure that enough of the appropriate vaccine injections are available.
The injections will commence from 1:30pm.
People can contact the Community Health Centre, located at 45 Srisoonthorn Rd, Cherng Talay, by calling 076-324085.
