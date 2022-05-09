tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pfizer jabs offered at Cherng Talay

Pfizer jabs offered at Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Cherng Talay Community Health Centre is will be providing COVID-19 vaccination injections using the Pfizer vaccine for all people age 12 years or older tomorrow (May 10).

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccinehealth
By Kiattikul Chumanee

Monday 9 May 2022, 11:10AM

Image: via Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Image: via Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The injections will be provided for those receiving their first, second, third or fourth vaccination jab, said an announcement by the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBortor).

Recipients will need to register with the Cherng Talay Community Health Centre today (May 9) to ensure that enough of the appropriate vaccine injections are available.

The injections will commence from 1:30pm.

People can contact the Community Health Centre, located at 45 Srisoonthorn Rd, Cherng Talay, by calling 076-324085.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum
Phuket boy, 12, blinded by bacterial infection, not Pfizer
Nightspots eye June relaunch
Patong Pansuk resumes activities
As Ukraine war rages, Biden team revives Asia focus
Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5
Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases, one death
Warning over new sub-variants
Darasamut Underpass closes for maintenance
Muslim youth to boost Quran skills in Phuket
New weather alert issued for Phuket
Laos to drop COVID entry curbs for vaccinated arrivals
Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges
Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll
Phuket to celebrate National Tree Day with tree planting

 

Phuket community
Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5

Even if only a percentage of car owners comply its a step in the right direction - next step enforce...(Read More)

Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths

@Kurt "A central registration of number of ATK tests kits sold by shops" ??? Are you...(Read More)

Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges

@Kurt Wasn't it you who said that Europeans won't come because they have to help Ukrainian...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

@Kurt As you always like to talk about "Chinese vaccines" and as you like to call those ...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

China developed the 50% efficacy Sinovax. China has a zero Covid policy because they know should the...(Read More)

Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5

Another law to be ignored Please someone send a copy of the 'Broken windows' study to every...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

@Kurt Every time you don't have an answer or you don't want to answer,you come up with &qu...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

As pm Prayut states that he will not take sides during this week meeting in USA, he doesn't need...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

He has always been a gutless coward too afraid to stand up for principles but only too happy to stan...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

When Covid-19 broke out there was world wide a 'fast need' of vaccines. By now we know there...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket

 