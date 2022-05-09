Pfizer jabs offered at Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Cherng Talay Community Health Centre is will be providing COVID-19 vaccination injections using the Pfizer vaccine for all people age 12 years or older tomorrow (May 10).

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccinehealth

By Kiattikul Chumanee

Monday 9 May 2022, 11:10AM

Image: via Cherng Talay OrBorTor

The injections will be provided for those receiving their first, second, third or fourth vaccination jab, said an announcement by the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBortor).

Recipients will need to register with the Cherng Talay Community Health Centre today (May 9) to ensure that enough of the appropriate vaccine injections are available.

The injections will commence from 1:30pm.

People can contact the Community Health Centre, located at 45 Srisoonthorn Rd, Cherng Talay, by calling 076-324085.