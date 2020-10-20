Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Petition against protest violence as parliament recalled

Petition against protest violence as parliament recalled

THAILAND: About 50 lecturers and students of the Thai Academic Network for Civil Rights (TANC) submitted a petition this morning (Oct 20), signed by 1,118 lecturers from various universities, to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha asking the government to stop using violence against protesters.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 20 October 2020, 02:53PM

Riot police use water canon to disperse anti-government demonstrators near Pathumwan intersection in Bangkok last Friday (Oct 16). Photo: Apichit Jinakul.

Riot police use water canon to disperse anti-government demonstrators near Pathumwan intersection in Bangkok last Friday (Oct 16). Photo: Apichit Jinakul.

It comes as the cabinet agreed today to recall parliament from recess to conduct a special meeting next Monday and Tuesday to defuse the escalating protests, according to Reuters reports.

The petition gives the government one week to act on this and other demands.

Led by Anusorn Unno, former rector of the faculty of sociology and anthropology at Thammasat University, they gathered in the university’s Tha Phrachan campus before walking to Government House.

In front of Government House, the group stopped at the Chamai Maruchet Bridge. There, Mr Anusorn read out the petition.

The petition condemned the use of violence to disperse demonstrators of the People’s Group at Pathumwan intersection on Oct 16, saying it was not in line with international standards, and the government must be held responsible for the mistake it had made.

“We call for the government to stop using laws, such as the Computer Crime Act, as a tool to get rid of people who hold different opinions.

“The government must revoke the emergency decree for a serious situation in Bangkok, withdraw charges filed against those arrested and release them immediately, without conditions.”

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The statement went on to call for the government to give serious consideration to the issues raised by protesters – Gen Prayut’s resignation, charter amendment and reform of the monarchy.

A committee comprising representatives of the people, academics and students should be set up to study the demands, the petition said.

The group then marched to Government House to submit the petition.

The petition was accepted by Prateep Kiratirekha, the prime minister’s deputy secretary-general for political affairs, and Thirapat Prayoonsri, permanent secretary of the prime minister’s office.

Mr Anusorn said if the prime minister did not respond, the group would ask university lecturers who are members of the TANC to skip teaching classes in protest.

“We will not yet take this step, but will wait to see how the government responds to our demand. If there is no satisfactory response, we will consider taking this and other measures,” he said.

Mr Anusorn said the group would give the government one week to act – to at least stop dispersing the protesters, release arrested core protest leaders on bail, stop using laws to get rid of people holding different opinions, and revoke the emergency decree imposed in Bangkok.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials honour King Chulalongkorn, Rama V
Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Samui, Hat Yai, Pattaya flights
Main shrines join Phuket Vegetarian Festival
New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance
PPRP MPs to hold royalist activities
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai food dominates ’best’ list! Overseas yachts welcome! Phuket golf! || October 22
Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals
Prayut lifts state of emergency
Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang
China maintains outbound tour ban
Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole
First batch of tourists COVID-free
Prayut offers to lift Bangkok emergency decree if protests remain peaceful
Anti-Prayut protesters march to Govt House as police build barricade
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Island collapse? Tension mounts as protesters march to Government House! || October 21

 

Phuket community
Time ticking for Thai Albon

Good luck Alex. I would love to see a Thai winning F1...(Read More)

Weighing the consequences

Every day there is a dimwit who feels the need to use the word farang. And today's winner is... ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

..as that's what they always do,because it's "in their blood" given the statement ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@Kurt We debated that already and probably will again in the near future. Right now we are busy to...(Read More)

Phuket expat fined for dumping pet dog

You can see his name on the Phuket News Facebook page. Someone says his name is Declan Rowland ...(Read More)

Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang

Govenment orgainsing 'hundreds' of 'supporters', students rallying thousands- very t...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@ Pascale, seen the infamous traffic accidents position of Thailand, nr 2 in the world, who knows, u...(Read More)

Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals

Foreign ships can moor safely beside each other and change crew without they enter Thailand, so no q...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@HubertK, did you tell your wife and her parents, that Thai officials impose fines up to 140,000thb,...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@tampon Very clever comment ! Another reason why PN should close the comment section for good !...(Read More)

 

Phuket Property
Thanyapura Health 360
Kvik Phuket
K9 Point
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 